Saturday's Best Deals: Arozzi Gaming Chairs, Insignia Air Fryer, Allure Beauty Box, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until June 6, save 20% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code 15WTC75F at check out, but this will only work for the white ones.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

Advertisement

Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout. It’s usually the higher-capacity model with the larger discount, but right now the 512GB edition is just $30 off, landing at $870.

Advertisement

Advertisement

60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This mechanical gaming keyboard is pretty. Like, why fight it? It’s pretty and absolutely adds a touch of whimsy to your setup. If I have a need, I will scoop this 60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard up. It’s compact as a 61 key layout which helps make the most of a smaller desk. Clip the coupon and save an extra $5.

You’ll get a long type-c USB cable to connect to whatever system you have. The backlit keys add a little extra magic to their look and can really enhance your whole experience. Those keys are also designed to be heard with a click each time you hit them. They’re also meant to be durable, ensuring a long life as part of your gaming accessories. They can also handle fast typers, so don’t slow down just because this is cute. Being waterproof and dust-proof is great because sometimes accidents happen. But that being said, keycaps are removable, and it’s easy to clean. This has wide compatibility and should vibe with whatever you are running like Windows, Android, Linux, IOS, etc. Just connect to your pc, mac, or laptop and enjoy this adorable keyboard during your next gaming session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take $10 off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod. Use the code WELOVEDAD at checkout to get the discount.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with eleven levels of brightness. The tripod extends as high as six feet high and can get as low as four feet. It is pretty secure and will stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. This setup offers a few features other cheaper ring lights don’t. Opal glass for smooth transmissions, a translucent grid pane to split beams, and an aluminum film for wider reflection. The ring light is eight inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Advertisement

Amazon shoppers can take 43% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members. This deal will run until June 7.

Advertisement

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 15% to $42 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.6-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.



Advertisement

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.



That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can you believe we are already halfway through the year? I am pretty much still mentally in summer of last year so I personally do not believe it. Maybe you should take a minute to slow down? Check out some lovely deals?



One such deal you should check out is this Best Buy sale on Arozzi gaming desks and chairs. You can get a new Arozzi gaming desk with plenty of space for your dual monitors (it accommodates up to three according to Best Buy) for just $300 right now (that’s $150 off!) in your favorite color. The dimensions are 63" W x 32" D, and its metal legs are adjustable so you can make it the right height for you! A few colors are on sale at Amazon too!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you need a new chair, you can get $70 off an Arozzi gaming chair, also in lots of colors and adjustable to your height needs. It also has a lumbar pillow for support while you game or work!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 5/15/21 and was updated with new information on 6/5/21.

Advertisement

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Advertisement

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Advertisement

70 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate GAMEPASSJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 70 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $13 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 7-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code GAMEPASSJUNE

Advertisement

Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $13. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Funko’s annual Pride Pops slather famous pop culture characters in a dazzling rainbow allure, and this year’s selections all fall under the increasingly wide Disney umbrella. They’re shipping later this month, and right now you can pre-order the Pride versions of Deadpool, Mickey Mouse, WALL-E, and Stitch at a discount, for $9 apiece.



The Pride Pop version of Bob’s Burgers fave Tina Belcher is still sitting at full price as of this writing, while the Pride version of the Star Wars Stormtrooper is out of stock—but keep an eye out for it. Funko has made a donation to the It Gets Better Project as part of this year’s Pride initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Fightpad Controller (PS4/PS5) Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

I love Mortal Kombat. I just wish I was any good at it. Guides online are telling me to practice..? No no I just want to be good, not get good. Alas, you will have an easy time kicking my ass as I try to spam uppercut. But now, you’ll have an even easier time doing so with this fighting game controller from Razer which is 40% off on Amazon. This thing has an 8-way d-pad for more precise inputs and features additional face buttons for block and throw. The design accommodates both the standard way to hold a controller as well as the ever infamous “claw” grip. You’re going to be effortlessly executing both combos and my dazed body when you rip my spine out by punching in the fatality button inputs with ease.

Advertisement

Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) Image : One More Level

Advertisement

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.

Advertisement

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $10. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.

Advertisement

New Horizons Sling Bag (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

This Nintendo Switch case probably passes for an actually fashion accessory better than any other case on the market. It has a real designer look to it—so much so that you barely even notice the cold, sad eyes of Tom Nook staring back at you. The color scheme matches that of the Animal Crossing edition Nintendo Switch, but nothing is stopping you from carrying your launch day console around in this puppy.. err... tanuki.

Advertisement

Nyko Charge Arc (PlayStation 5) Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

I keep refreshing Best Buy, Target, Amazon, hoping to grab a PS5, but I’m always too late. We may not have a PS5 yet, but when we do have one, we’re going to want to start playing as soon as possible and as long as possible. This controller charging stand can charge two controllers at once and plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging. Always make sure you have at least one charged controller and never stop gaming.

Advertisement

Resident Evil Village (PC) VillagePeople Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $42 at Eneba by using the code VillagePeople at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

G/O Media may get a commission Resident Evil Village (PC) Buy for $42 at Eneba Use the promo code VillagePeople

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set through next summer, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $44 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $68 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $82 right now, a new Amazon low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

$50 PSN Gift Card DAYSOFPLAYPROMO Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $43 at Eneba when you use the code DAYSOFPLAYPROMO at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

Advertisement

School of Game Design Lifetime Membership Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you ever been playing a game and gone into armchair developer mode? You know what I mean. It’s that time where you start to rant about what the developers should have done, regardless of whether or not that was possible. If you’re one of those people, perhaps you’d be interested in learning how to make games yourself. You can currently grab a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for $49 via StackSocial. This would usually cost you close to $6,000, so, uh, this is quite a deal. You’ll get access to an extensive training library that’ll teach you how to make 2D and 3D games that you won’t lose access to. That’s all for less than the price of a full retail AAA game.

Advertisement

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 50STARTOFJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $44 today at Eneba when using the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $6 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $44 at Eneba Use the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE

Advertisement

OVEYNERSIN Seat Cushion for Office Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Whether you’ve got to park your butt in front of your home office computer or in the driver seat for a long car ride, make it more comfortable with an Overnersin seat cushion for just $20 right now.



This seat cushion is made of plush memory foam to help you feel extra comfy when sitting for long periods. This price point might not last long, so take advantage of it while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/10/21 and was updated with new information on 6/5/2021.

Advertisement

Insignia 5-qt. Analog Air Fryer Stainless Steel Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I’ve heard a lot of hype about air fryers, as they can supposedly help you fry foods a little more healthily since you’re not using all the heavy oils you would be using with more traditional methods.



I can now proudly say I’ve taken the plunge and it is worth it— if you want to fry up your favorites hands-off, an air fryer is a super convenient appliance for getting dinner on the table in a snap. What’s more, you can get $60 off of the Insignia analog air fryer at Best Buy right now, bringing the cost down to only $40. This is a seriously good deal. I checked Amazon and even there it goes for $73.

Advertisement

This Insignia air fryer model has an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it a solid choice for your kitchen. Go get one!

This post was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 9/20/2020 and updated with new information on 6/5/2021.

Advertisement

Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife KYOKUNUG Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart works well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—then you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at Kyoku’s 8" Damascus chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $76 with promo code KYOKUNUG.

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

Advertisement

6-Piece Spirit Linen Cotton Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 76% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in eight different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in White, Nirvana, Birch, Raspberry Radiance, Silver Filigree, Lunar Rock, Infinity Blue, or Surf Spray.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go eufyEase Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

Advertisement

It usually sells for $250, but right now Amazon is offering 36% off the HomeVac S11 Go in both black and white, landing at just $160 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code eufyEase at checkout. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Advertisement

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell EUFYE8222 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you enter promo code EUFYE8222 at checkout, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Pet Craft Round Small Bed Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale for 37% off. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up; as it works with their body heat the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help. Today at MorningSave, take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home.

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 25% on this right now.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Advertisement

Vava HEPA Air Purifier KINJAQID4 + clip coupon Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava air purifier is $30 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and enter our exclusive promo code KINJAQID4 at checkout.

Built to cover sizable rooms as large as 1,350 square feet, this HEPA air filter also uses a built-in UV light to help kill airborne viruses and bacteria. Grab an extra HEPA filter for $27 right now with a coupon clip to save yourself the hassle of buying a replacement filter in 6-8 months.

Advertisement

Style House Ceramic Straightener with Accessory Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Ever since I figured out how to give myself wavy hair with a straightener, I’m obsessed. I know a lot of people have been using straighteners to curl for a while, but I’m behind ok? It feels like witchcraft for those of us that are new to it.



This Style House ceramic straightener can be used to make your hair stick straight or give you a head full of curls. It heats from 140 to 450 degrees F for any hair type and has a swivel cord for ease of use.

Advertisement

In addition to a ceramic straightener in red or black, you’ll get an accessory kit that includes a comb attachment for holding your hair in place as you straighten. It also has a mat/bag for storing it all, and— my favorite— a holder to prop up your still hot straightener. Nothing more annoying than accidentally burning something you set your straightener down on! Except maybe accidentally burning yourself. Ouch.

Oh yeah, and did I mention the price for this? Get the whole set with a red straightener or in black for just $15 over at MorningSave right now!

Advertisement

Allure Beauty Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of subscription beauty boxes. First, it’s just plain fun getting a box of goodies at your door and EXTRA fun when the contents are a surprise.



One of my favorites I’ve subscribed to in the past is the Allure Beauty Box —which you can order today for just $16!

Advertisement

This monthly box includes top beauty products valued at $100+, and always includes at least three full-sized products. You can also cancel your box at any time— and you’ll want to do that before this box renews at $23 if you decide you don’t want to keep it.

This is a really great way to try out new cosmetic products as well— I’ve personally found a few of my standby favorites through the Allure Box, including Wander Beauty’s Unleashed mascara.

Advertisement

Grab it while the deal is on!

Advertisement

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJNBS003 Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJNBS003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Vivaspa Kneading and Heating Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, and with my local massager place still closed, I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 74% off this kneading and heating wonder.

This massage packs a punch with eight nodes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with; the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. Three speeds are depending on your level of aches and pains. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment at the spa.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

20% off Sale Items EXTRA20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the summer items roll in. Until June 6, take an additional 20% off anything in the sale section. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. These Mickey and Minnie ones pop in three different tropical designs. Throw this colorful accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool this summer in many ways.

Advertisement

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission The Child Crop Top Buy for $14 at Disney Store Use the promo code EXTRA20

This Disney Dogs backpack is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Disney Dogs Backpack Buy for $12 at Disney Store Use the promo code EXTRA20

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager K3W4C37Y Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50) when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code K3W4C37Y at checkout, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs.

The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. Many, many people have gotten satisfaction out of this massager, as evidenced by a 4.4-star rating from 25,000+ reviews.

Advertisement

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement





Advertisement

Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

Advertisement

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Over $75 off on Amazon.

Advertisement

World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.