We’re serving up deals on a $70 Anova sous vide machine, a home theatre projector, a Masterbuilt electric smoker, and many more.

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, but your budget is tight, you won’t find a better value than this $470 Optoma.



Today’s deal is $8o less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 1080p projector with a respectably bright 3200 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the daytime, especially with the curtains drawn. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk, and its standard 5' power cable is detachable, meaning you could swap in a longer or shorter one if necessary (Update: Sorry, I was wrong about that). Get it for $21 today with promo code ANKERA27.

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for just $20 on Amazon right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen. You can’t actually submerge this one like you can some newer Bluetooth speakers, but it can take a splash or two from the pool.

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.



If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

Between phones, tablets, wearables, e-readers, and battery packs, you probably have at least four devices that you need to keep charged when you’re traveling, and this portable charger from Aukey can juice them all up for just $16 with promo code AUKEY048. It even has foldable prongs to take up less space in your luggage.

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $70 today, which with the notable exception of Prime Day is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on one of these.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $11 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

We saw this machine down to $155 on Prime Day, but if you don’t want to wait around for another steep drop, today’s price is worth checking out. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

This $287 Masterbuilt 40-inch electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With 975 square inches of cooking space, it’s great for cookouts and family meal prepping. This model even has a remote control so you change the smoker’s target temperature from the comfort of your couch. Today’s $287 price is a decent discount from its $315 price tag and the best price we’ve seen since mid-May.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 8” model is back down to $10 on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. Obviously, this is too small to be your main skillet, but it’s great if you’re just cooking for yourself, or heating up some side dishes.



Tiger might not be the most well-known brand name here in the States, but the Japanese company has been making rice cookers for nearly 100 years, and two of them are $24 off today.

These can also function as food steamers and slow cookers and, unlike cheaper rice cookers, they actively monitor the temperature to optimize cook times and temperatures for each meal.

Take your pick between the 5.5 cup or the 10 cup. Just remember, you’ll need to log into a Rakuten account and enter the promo code TIGR24 at checkout.

Cafflano Kompact Coffee Maker | $36 | MassDrop

The Cafflano Klassic is one of our favorite portable coffee makers, and while the Kompact version doesn’t include a built-in burr grinder, it is even more suitcase-friendly than the original, and a lot cheaper to boot. It normally sells for $60, but MassDrop will sell you one for $36, if you hurry.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a simplehuman trash can to go on sale, today’s your lucky day. This 10 gallon stainless steel step can is $30 off, the best discount we’ve seen in a year, and just $2 away from its all-time low price.

I know $100 for a trash can seems like a lot, but our readers love them, they’re easy to clean, and they’ll last forever.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $29 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, and today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version for the best price we’ve seen since January.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they’re easier to store together. At just over a dollar per piece, today’s a good day to stock up.



Almost everyone can use a few dry erase markers, even if you don’t have a dry erase board. This 8-count set is just $6 right now, which is a couple bucks off the usual and just in time for Back to School.

You know those automated Purell machines you see in doctor’s offices, airports, and other public places? You can install one in your own home for just $9. I could see putting one in the garage so that everyone can disinfect when arriving home, so they don’t bring germs inside.

Just note that it doesn’t come with any actual Purell, but you can find various options in the “Customers who bought this item also bought” section on the product page.



Bringing your breakfast or lunch to work with crowded break room fridges and microwaves can be a hassle. But, with this Thermos food jar, you can skip the break room altogether and keep your food at its optimal temperature. Hot food will stay warm up in this jar for up to 7 hours, and cold food will keep for 9.

At just $20 today, or around $5 off, this is a no-brainer. It even comes with its own spoon.



It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up. Some recommendations from our summer Iceland packing guide still apply though.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.



If you’re headed out of the country, your normal wallet probably isn’t going cut it. This Zero Grid RFID-blocking passport wallet on the other hand, has space for your passport, 10 credit cards and some cash. You’ll save $4 after entering code P7GOSGWQ at checkout, bringing the price down to $19.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Coming soon to a lakefront bachelorette party near you: These 10-fo0t-tall inflatable unicorn and flamingo floats. They hold up to 6 people, include a built-in cooler and cup holders, and will certainly catch the eye of everyone else around.

They’re typically priced at around $250, so today’s $185 is probably worth it for the Instagram pics alone.

Feed your skin care addiction. Pick up a $20 Amazon Sample Box full of luxury skin care samples, and receive equivalent credit to use on select luxury beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

Breed’s sunglasses feature aluminum frames, spring-loaded hinges, and polarized lenses, making them a steal at $27 with promo code KJJUPITER (for the Jupiters) or KJLYNX (for the Lynx). These sunglasses sell for $99 or more elsewhere on the web, so note those promo codes and <sunglasses fall from the sky onto my face> deal with it.

Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.



Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $9 if you use Subscribe & Save. If you prefer Biotrue, that also has a $5 coupon that brings it down to $11, again, with Subscribe & Save.

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.

Just in time for tailgating season, this Ozark Trail camping table is an all-in-one fabric table with two seats and critically, two cupholders. When not in use, you can even fold it up and store it in the corner of your garage. Not bad for $16.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get a selection for 25% off today, or three for $60 with promo code blowout25. This deal is only available on a subset of frames, but there are some good options in there.



It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Update: Get your orders in this weekend, this sale ends Monday

What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.



It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.

Men’s:

Women’s:

Home:

If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, or would just rather have the Emmy-award-winning series on Blu-ray, you can pick up from Walmart for just $20. Praise be.

Pop Chart Lab’s latest creation is a scratch-off poster commemorating 49 essential graphic novels. Thy stylized covers are drab and grey at first, but when you scratch them off as you collect the comics, they reveal more color and surprising details. Get it for 20% off this week (including any bundled frames or poster rails) with promo code STANDUPCOMICS.

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

If you’re tired of getting owned repeatedly by Fortnite teens who are really good at building, try PUBG, where you’ll either get owned repeatedly by teens who are simply better at video games than you, or where you’ll hide in a bathroom for long stretches of time. It’s just $12 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The NES Classic (which is actually in-stock on Amazon right now) is mostly terrific, but its controller cables are basically uselessly small at just about 3'. Luckily, these 10' extension cables are a cheap and easy fix. This set usually sells for $10-$11, but right now, you can get two for $9.

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



You’ll save $15 when you buy both products together, and you can choose your platform (PS4 or Xbox One) and the standard or Hall of Fame edition of the game. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

