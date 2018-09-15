Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s huge charging accessory sale, $30 pajamas, and a bunch of JBL home theater speakers lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting a new iPhone, keeping your old one, or even if you’re an Android user, Anker’s big iPhone charging sale has a deal or four that you can take advantage of.

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve included them all in this post.

Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $49, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio market, but if you still prefer to build your setup the old fashioned way, Amazon’s running a big sale today on JBL speakers of all shapes and sizes. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



If you’ve been meaning to buy yourself some noise canceling headphones, there’s no time like the present. These Sony XB950s are all the way down to $110 today, the best price we’ve seen. They would also make a great gift for anyone that spends a lot of time on planes or trains.

Photo: Apple

Update: AT&T has matched this deal. It works basically the exact same way, but you have the option of a 30 or 24 month payment plan.

It’s unusual for Verizon to offer big incentives on the first day of iPhone preorders, but if you know a friend or family member that could join your plan, this is actually a pretty stellar deal.



All you have to do is buy two iPhones (the XS, XS Max, X, 8 Plus, and 8 are eligible, but not the XR), put at least one of them on a new line, and sign up for Verizon’s device payment plan, which divides the price of the phone over 24 monthly installments. Do this, and you’ll receive a $29.16 bill credit each month for two years, or effectively $700 towards a new phone. That’ll effectively get you the 8 Plus or the 8 (at 256GB) for free, or knock a big chunk off one of the newer models.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, Anker’s taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.

On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

The novelty of the Capsule was its portability—it was never going to win awards for its picture quality—so this is a bit of a surprising product. That said, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $110 (with promo code PRIZM4KJ), it’s practically an impulse purchase.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Photo: Amazon

Apple’s Magic Mouse has a lot of good things going for it—I’ve been using one for years now—but ergonomically, it’s a mess. And while Elevation Lab’s Magic Grips don’t exactly turn it into a palm-shaped Logitech, they do make it noticably more comfortable to use for extended periods, and you can save 25% on a set today with promo code MAGICGRIPS.

Each pack of Magic Grips includes a few pieces of molded silicone designed the fit the contours of the mouse’s sides. Just pick the width you want, peel off the 3M adhesive backing, and stick them on. The product costs about $10, installation takes under a minute, and it’ll make the mouse you use for hours per day noticeably more comfortable, possibly for years to come. That’s a pretty great value proposition.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but Walmart’s currently throwing in a $25 gift card when you buy a 128GB model (which is the one you should buy anyway). Just scroll down the page until you see this option:

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code TIDYCANS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision). We posted this a little over a week ago, but if you missed it then, the deal is back in stock.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today. Update: The 64GB is sold out, but the others are still available.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, most of you are familiar with Amazon’s sample boxes, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen one discounted. Normally $12, the dog food and treat box is currently marked down to $8. It’s not totally clear if you get the standard $12 credit towards a future dog food and treat purchase, or if that credit is reduced along with the price, but it’s a fine deal either way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jerky is delicious, and as snacks go, pretty healthy, but boy can it get expensive. Today though, you can grab five 2.2 oz. packs of Perky Jerky in a variety of flavors for $18, a few bucks less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

If your home or apartment doesn’t have screen doors installed, this easy-to-install magnetic curtain will achieve the same effect, meaning you can let in some fresh air, while keeping out the bugs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are few things worse than hearing the doorbell ring when you’re not dressed, or on the toilet, or handling raw chicken. But with a motion-sensing wireless driveway alarm, you’ll have a little extra warning before that surprise guest gets to your door.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum. In fact, it’s so good, that Dyson’s not even developing new corded vacuums anymore.



Today, you can save a whopping $150 on the Animal model, which features a 40% larger dustbin, more attachments, and a more powerful motorized head compared to the entry level Motorhead version. In fact, today’s discount brings it down to the same price as the Motorhead, so you’re basically getting all those upgrades for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever driven a car with a backup camera, you know that there’s no going back. But if your own car doesn’t have one, this kit from Nonda makes it easy to install, and you can pick it up for just $102 with promo code BACKUPOFF.

We’ve posted deals on a few products like this before, but Nonda’s takes a different approach from anything else we’ve seen. Rather than running wires through your car to a dedicated screen up front, this model beams a wireless video signal to an app on your phone. In some ways that’s a little bit less seamless, but it also means you don’t have to keep an extra, otherwise-usless display on your dashboard, taking up a precious DC power outlet.

The camera itself is also 170 degrees, which is wider than most, and its 720p sensor is more than enough to help you parallel park and avoid oblivious dummies in the grocery store parking lot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LED bulbs pay for themselves in energy savings and sheer longevity, and that’s especially true when you can get them for less than $2 per bulb. Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb, and a great addition to your kitchen as Thanksgiving dinner draws ever-closer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are our all-time top sellers, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your car. My advice though? Get one for your luggage; you’ll be really glad to have it next time you rent a car, and they also work as kickstands for your phone on an airplane tray table. This one’s only $5 today with promo code AUKEYDP5.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no bad time to buy yourself some nice pajamas, but today’s a particularly good day. Several styles from Pajamagrams are on sale for $30 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and many are also available in multiple colors. Just don’t sleep on it, these prices expire tonight.

Note: Not ever size/color combination is included in the sale, so don’t spend more than $30.

Photo: Amazon

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20.

Photo: Amazon

This is the best time of year to go camping, so grab this four person pop-up tent from Coleman and get out there. It’s just $43, so you’ll have plenty of money left over for whiskey your other essential camping supplies.

Screenshot: Marmot

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 20% off its sale selection, which was already marked down 50% from retail. Just use promo code EXTRA20, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Image: Zach Custer (Tilly’s)

Tilly’s has another big sale, this time taking 50% off clearance items. Shop their men’s and women’s sales featuring denim, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, and shoes from favorites like Adidas, Nike, Vans, and Converse. Plus, our readers can use code KINJAFREESHIP for free shopping on orders of any size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As the leaves start falling, so too do sunglass prices. Nordstrom Rack’s blowing out a bunch of fancy shades from Dior, Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana...you know, all the brands you usually ignore because they’re going to be too expensive. There are nearly 300 styles to choose from, and about 1/3 are priced under $100, so don’t be afraid to dive in.

Graphic: Zach Custer

Eddie Bauer launched their Fall Sale yesterday, and is following it up today with an end of Summer clearance event. For a limited time, you can take an extra 50% off clearance items with code EXPLORE50. Even better, their clearance section is not restricted to summer specific clothes, but instead has plenty of outerwear, shirts (read: flannels), sweaters, fleeces, pants, and more, perfect for stocking up on layers for Fall and Winter.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, and if you checked out this deal last time we ran it, note that there are a lot of new suit options to choose from now.

To learn more about the Indochino customization and sizing process, head over to this post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

PUMA’s back at it again with another friends & family sale, this time taking 40% off all full-priced items, and an extra 25% off sale items, with promo code BESTFRIEND. Obviously, shoes are a go-to here, but you’ll find workout and casual clothes for all seasons in here too, so stock up!

Image: Zach Custer (Wal-Mart)

Grab some CAP cast-iron kettlebells and perform quick and efficient workouts from home. 10lb bells are just $8, but you can get them as heavy as 80lbs, if you want to become the largest in charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The coupon is gone, but $17 is an excellent price for this.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering three bottles of the SPF 30 for about $16 (with subscribe & save, or $17 without), which is over $10 less than usual, and only about $5 more than they usually charge for a single bottle. In addition, there’s a 30% coupon you can clip, bringing it down to about $11. For three bottles! This is madness! I feel certain that this deal will not last long.

Just be warned: Once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Eddie Bauer

Fall weather is right in Eddie Bauer’s wheelhouse, and you can load up for the cooler weather with the company’s massive Fall Sale. Hundreds of items are marked down up to 60%, including pants, jackets, and of course, lots and lots of flannels.

My advice? Check out the discounted Stormdown gear. It’s the basis of one of our readers’ favorite jackets, but it’s also available in vest form for the fall.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll be honest, I know next to nothing about lipstick (er...lip color), but I know enough to understand that five Maybelline New York sticks for $10 with free shipping is an incredible deal. It’s a mystery pack, so you don’t get to pick what colors you get, but that’s part of the fun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Promo code D9GLOY4I is working now!

LuminAID camp lights take up basically no space when not in use, but with a few puffs of air and the press of a button, this Max model can output up to 150 lumens, which is plenty to illuminate your tent.

Unlike some other LuminAIDs, this one doesn’t include a USB port for your phone, but it can recharge over microUSB if the built-in solar panel doesn’t do the job. These were all over the place at the Outpost trade show last weekend, and they really do work well. Get it for $19 right now with promo code D9GLOY4I.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Game of Thrones has a graphic novelization, written by George R.R. Martin himself (no wonder he doesn’t have any pages), and you can download the first issue for just $2 right now. Pour yourself a glass of Dornish red and enjoy all 240 pages in one sitting.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone cheats at Monopoly, so they decided to make it a feature instead of a bug. Monopoly Cheaters Edition encourages you to steal from the bank, fake your die rolls, or squelch on rent. But get caught, and you’ll be put into literal plastic handcuffs.

Graphic: Nintendo

Surprise! There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way. This one includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360, and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.

Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller and USB adapter are in stock as well.

Graphic: Microsoft

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can save $20 when you prepay for a year, and Microsoft will throw in copies of Forza 7 and Forza Horizon 3 for free, to keep forever, even if you cancel your Game Pass membership.



Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Graphic: Neo Geo

Update: This was sold out for a time, but it’s back for now.

If you’ve been holding out for a Neo Geo Mini, the international version is now up for preorder on Amazon, complete with 40 built-in games, a built-in screen, and an HDMI port to play on your TV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $10 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $69.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

