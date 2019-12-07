Saturday's Best Deals: Anker PowerPort Strip, Aged & Ore Drinkware, Razer DeathAdder, and More

A huge toy Gold Box, The Claw multi-tool, magazine subscriptions, and a $50 Instant Pot lead of Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker’s PowerPort Strip 2 Mini is one of the niftiest. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $16. This particular model offers 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with an adhesive pads. Better still, these can be a life-saver when traveling during the holidays.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link (2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $20. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.



Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $80.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

This is the lowest price ever offered by Amazon.

KitchenAid 28oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $60 | Walmart Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to just $60 at Walmart and Amazon. This 28oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $80, so this is a great time to buy.



For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 14 servings.

Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $50 . This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.

Looking for a classy and functional gift? Right now, you can take 15% off Aged & Ore’s entire line of products with the promo code CHEERS15-HL96LW. Whether you want to invest in a travel decanter or one of their hand-blown cocktail glasses, this is an awesome time to buy. These products rarely go on sale.



CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need a snack to eat before or after your next workout? Do yourself a favor and get 18 CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter while they’re only $14 on Amazon. Less than a $1 a bar!



Everyone has raved about weighted blankets all year. If you haven’t gotten one yet, now is your chance. And you can get one for the entire family! Weighted Idea has a variety of blankets on sale, you can get a blanket for adults for as cheap as $38 right now.



You can get a floral pattern, 15-pound 48"x 78" weighted blanket for $43 when you clip the $10 coupon. A 20-pound bamboo cooled weighted blanket is only $74 when you clip the $35 coupon.

If you’ve been on the market for some children’s weighted blankets, you can get a 10-pound, 41" x 60" pale blue blanket for only $36. The pink animal print blanket of the same weight and size is $35. If you want to ease your children into a weighted blanket, 10 pounds could be too heavy. You can opt for a 5-pound blanket, this white fox pattern is only $30.

You can sort through all of Weighted Idea’s blankets to see the various patterns and colors that they have on sale.

LED Closet Motion Sensor Light Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever grabbed something out of your closet and only realized it wasn’t the color you thought it was when you got to work? Stop fumbling through your dark closet (or other light-lacking spaces in your home) when you get the LED Closet Motion Sensor Light. You can snag this for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code 36AJGFO7.

Sports Gear Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Good morning sports fans. Today, Amazon’s discounting a ton of merch from the Northwest Company. Represent your hometown team and pick up a new fleece blanket, gym bar, or an entire comforter set (oof) starting at just $10. Whether you’re a Lakers fan, a bandwagon Giant fan, or a Jets fan (for some reason,) you’ve got a ton of options here to properly show your allegiance.



There’s a ton of options here, so visit the deal page to see all of your options.

The Claw Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up the smallest multi-tool in the world, The Claw for just $15. Whether you want to crack open a cold one with the boys, tighten a screw, or shred through an Amazon package, this bad boy is pound-for-pound one of the most useful products ever.. Weighing in at a measly 0.0044lbs, this titanium claw will disappear into your keychain until you need it. And right now, you can pick it up for a measly $15, down from its usual $30.



Blazer Closeout Sale BLAZ Photo : Jachs

If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices begin at $39 when you use the promo code BLZ. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with an Indigo blazer.



IMUSA Aluminum Mug Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say, but you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.



Philips Norelco OneBlade Trimmer and Shaver Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You know what’s better than a Philips Norelco OneBlade? A discounted OneBlade. Right now, you can pick up this magical device for a low $19. Nearly everyone in The Inventory team has switched over to the Philips OneBlade because it’s the easiest shave we’ve all experienced. Just clip the $6.23 coupon on the page to get this low price!



20% Off Clearance Photo : Huckberry

Cyber Monday might be over, but the deals are never over. If you didn’t get a chance to restock your closet, you’re not out of luck. Right now, you can snag 20% off clearance at Huckberry. You can get a Flint and Tinder Drifter Jacket, a sherpa-lined parka, Proof Stretch Flannels, and more.



There is no coupon code necessary to get the 20% off, it will be applied automatically at checkout. You can shop this sale now through December 8.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.

Black Friday Offer Photo : Menlo Club

Looking to refresh your wardrobe ahead of the new year? Change up your style with a subscription to Menlo Club. You can get your first regular package for $20 and your first seasonal package for $30 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAYTB at checkout. That’s a savings of $40 and $45, respectively.

Digital Magazine Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into travel, fashion, running, entrepreneurship, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you today. Great deals starting at $3 are available for publications like Wired, Meb;s Health, O Magazine, and more.



Rick and Morty: Season 1 to 3 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Want to rewatch your favorite TV show? Get the first three seasons of Rick and Morty on Blu-ray for only $35 on Amazon. Sadly, this does not come with Szechuan Chicken McNugget Sauce.



Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $25 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse, this is cheaper than Black Friday.

Toy Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is lowering the prices on dozens of toys, games, costumes and more including a Baby Groot with Wreath (!!!) Funko. Prices start at just $6.



There are a ton of options here and it’s an excellent time to shop around for gifts, especially if you skipped Black Friday. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out.

You finally don’t have to yell at your kids for spending too much time staring at a screen. In fact, now you can give them an opportunity to play and learn at the same time. Right now, the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit and Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit are both marked down to $30 on Amazon. Coding is the future. Just know, the tablet is not included.



Discounted, he is.



If you freaked out two days ago when Funko rolled out a Pop! figure for Baby Yoda (A.K.A. The Child on The Mandalorian), you weren’t the only one. Amazon has price-matched Walmart and knocked $2 off the price of this Pop! Vinyl figure.

You can. now get the standard size Baby Yoda for $9. Just remember, patience is needed as this won’t ship until May 15, 2020.

If you’re curious about starting you smart home, you can’t go wrong with these huge discounts on Eufy smart lighting products. Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a reader favorite and, right now, you can use our exclusive promo code KINJASMART to take 50% off a number of eufy lights.



The highlight of the bunch is the eufy Lumos Smart Bulb two-pack. These particular set work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. Our code drops the price on each bulb to a low $6.

But the remote controlled LED lights are also a bargain at just $8.

Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags Photo : Amazon

Do you need to channel Marie Kondo and reorganize your dresser? Same. Well, if you can’t say goodbye to all of your clothes, they need to go somewhere. Shove it all under your bed! Get a two-pack of Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags for $23 when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9J34LV9S.



Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 2UNSTZ6O. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Alien Quadrilogy: Alien/Aliens/Alien3/Alien Resurrection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Alien franchise is a milestone in the history of sci-fi horror films, and now you can own all four of the original quadrilogy—which excludes Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though those are somewhat in spin-off territory—for just $8. It’s a solid price to add whichever Alien films are your favorite to your collection without having to bicker about which ones those are.

Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.



This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.

Anjee 20 lb Weighted Blankets Removable Minky Dot Cover Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Winter is here and now that you’re finally away from your extended family, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket for your much earned alone time.



Better still, this particular blanket comes with a super soft, removable cover. Use the promo code BLHCU4LX and clip the coupon on the page to get the best price on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.

Advertisement

This $27 Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle is everything you need to control your Christmas tree lights with your voice. These plugs add smartphone and voice control to anything with an on/off switch, including, string lights.



Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $75 on Amazon after you clip the 50% off coupon on page.



Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s back! Right now, eBay’s selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $48. I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this the best deal we’ve seen on these two recently released Nintendo Switch games.



Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is a great console. It’s also holding strong at around $300 for most of its bundles. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can snag two Nintendo 2DS consoles for less than half the price. This yellow 2DS comes with Super Mario Maker pre-installed, while the white version comes with New Super Mario Bros. 2.



Cyber Week Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Keep your hardwood floors looking pristine with this heavily discounted O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop system. Look, no one wants to mop the floors since... well, not everyone is Jolie Kerr. But this $21 mop and bucket bundle can make the job a little bit more efficient thanks to the bucket’s built-in wringer.



This particular bundle usually sells for around $30, so pick yours up before this price gets swept under the rug.

Everyone waits until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a new TV. I’m happy to report that you’re waiting was not in vain. A number of Philips 4K TVs with Google Assistant are marked down today at Walmart. A Philips 43" TV is $248, a 55" TV is $318, and the 65" TV is $488.



These TVs all have 4K UHD and HDR 10, to give the best picture quality with the most detail and captivating colors. The TVs have AndroidTV, which includes endless entertainment options. Google Assistant is built right in, to help search for movies, content, TV, and more. You can use Google Assistant to play your favorite content, control the TV, plan your day, and more.

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.