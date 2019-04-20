Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A $399 Samsung TV, a huge sale on Anker charging products, a keyboard that charges itself with light, and several CBD and vaping deals for 4/20 lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon and Anker are at it again with a huge one-day Gold Box deal full of must-have charging gear.



The stars of the show are the three USB-C PD battery packs, including the brand new, tiny, PowerCord 10000 PD. Its USB-C port only puts out 18W (compared to 24W for the 20,000mAh model, and 30W for the 26,800mAh model, both of which are also on sale), but that’s still enough to fast-charge a phone or tablet, maintain a Switch’s battery, or slowly charge a laptop.

All three of those battery packs come with a USB-C cable (and the larger two include a 30W USB-C wall charger too), but if you need any spares, the sale’s got you covered. There are also some deals on Lightning and USB-C cables for your other charging needs.

If you think cables are old fashioned, and you only want to charge things wirelessly, you’ll find a Qi-charging car mount and a charging pad, both of which can can power iPhones at the highest possible speed with the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $43 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

Photo: Amazon

If the recent YouTube TV price hike has you rethinking subscribing to the service, pairing an antenna with a Fire TV Recast can offer you a similar experience, at least for your local over-the-air stations. Both the 500GB and 1TB boxes are on sale today for within $10 of the best prices ever.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not Samsung’s best TV or anything, but this 55" 4K set includes smart apps and HDR, and should be plenty good for most people. $399 is the best price we’ve ever seen on it, and it even includes a $20 Vudu credit, which should be enough to buy a 4K movie or two to see just how good your picture can look.



Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with an eight pack from Amazon for just $16, or about $4 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever bought flowers online, you’ve probably taken a pause and a deep breath when you got to checkout and saw how much they cost to ship. It makes some sense—they’re delicate flowers, after all—and you ordered them anyway because you’re a good person, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.



That’s what makes 1800Flowers’ Mother’s Day deal so tempting. If you use promo code FREESHIP on any of their Mother’s Day bouquets, and set delivery between 5/8-5/11, they’ll waive the shipping and service charges. So go ahead, treat your mom, she deserves it.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $75 on the powerful 30C model with promo code EUFY2222, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.

The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. The RoboVac 30 has been out for a few months, but the 30c adds Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start or schedule it with your phone, or even by yelling at your Amazon Echo.

Photo: Amazon

Storage doesn’t have to be utilitarian. These rope-handled StorageWorks storage bins are a Pinterest-approved way to store clothes, linens, books, magazines, spare charging cables, or really anything you’d like. A pack of three is priced at $26, but promo code OLVLRG2P will save you 50%. That’s an extra $13 that you can spend on stuff to put inside them.



Photo: Amazon

It doesn’t have as many features and tools as other Swiss Army Knives, but the classic SD is small enough to fit on your keychain, and includes the essentials like a small blade, a nail file, and a tiny pair of scissors. $11 (on the black mode) is the best price since last July, so cut down this deal before it goes away.



Photo: Amazon

It’s not the same brand that our Chelsea Stone just used to class up her laminate apartment countertops, but this marble-patterned contact paper is the same concept, and even cheaper. If you aren’t bold enough to make a brand new countertop, you could still use it to decorate smaller pieces of furniture, picture frames, flower vases, or anything else.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 6", compared to the more traditional 8", this J.A. Henckels chef’s knife probably won’t be your daily driver. But it’s worth having a few good, versatile knives to avoid cross-contamination when cooking, and this is a steal at $25.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Like to host friends and family, but don’t actually have an extra bed? This Intex air mattress is 16" high, so your guests won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the ground, and it even has an internal electric pump, so you don’t have to worry about dead batteries.



Graphic: Butcher Box

Butcher Box usually dangles free meat in your face to get you to sign up for their protein delivery service, but for one week only, they’re giving away the pan you need to cook said protein instead.



If you sign up for a new Butcher Box account, you’ll get a $50 code to spend at Lodge’s website, which is enough to buy an essential 12" cast iron skillet with shipping. Or, if you already have one of those (which is likely!), you can use that code to buy anything else on the site, including specialty cookware, enameled dutch ovens, carbon steel pans, and a whole lot more.

Your $50 code comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins. Go clean off that grill!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve seen people flinging these things around your local Crossfit gym, but it’s cheaper than you might think to own your own slam ball. This 15 pounder from TRX is marked down to $32 today (with Prime shipping, apologies to your delivery driver), and promises to work out your entire body while improving your explosiveness.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you haven’t heard by now, you should be washing your face with more than just a washcloth or (gasp!) your hands. The bad news: A good face scrubber is never cheap. The good news: Today, you can snag this very good one from FOREO for a steep discount.



The LUNA 2 normally goes for $199, but Amazon has just marked down the whole line to a manageable $139 — that includes models specifically for normal skin, combination skin, and sensitive skin. We’ve tried this device and saw instant results when it came to skin hydration and texture.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and this week for 4/20, our readers can save 15% with promo code KINJA15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Promo code KINJAFOMO15 will also get you 15% off Sunday Scaries’ new FOMO bones, CBD-infused dog treats for anxious pups who suffer minor panic attacks whenever you’re away. They could also come in handy for long drives, trips to the vet, or visits to the dog park with your awkward and introverted companion.

Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Photo: Disney

With this era of Marvel movies about to be bookended by Avengers: Endgame, you may be feeling nostalgic about the earlier films in the canon. So if there are any favorites that you don’t already have in your library, Amazon’s got a bunch of them marked down to $10 to own digitally.



Not all of the Marvel movies are included in the sale, but you can get a good cross section, and even save on Infinity War if you missed it in theaters.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from MassGenie. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many you should buy, not whether you should buy it.

Note: You may need to be signed in to get to the checkout screen.

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

Update: Now even cheaper!

So, you want to be a dungeon master? Well let me tell you, friend, it takes guts, it takes creativity, it takes patience. But most of all, it takes a DM screen.



D&D’s Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated is the gold standard for screens. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

As DM, you’ll have a lot of information you want to hide from players until the time is right. Whether it’s sheets with plot information, or just dice rolls that you can’t reveal yet, you’ll need a way to hide that information. The simplest way to do so is with a DM Screen. These large screens give you plenty of private space at the table. The outside has intricate decorations to help set the mood for your players, but inside there are shorthand tables and reference sheets for common calculations you’ll have to do as DM.

It normally costs about $12, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for just $9.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This deal was supposed to end yesterday, but as of this morning, it’s still available.

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re watching your weight in the lead-up to beach season, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $31 with promo code KINJA9147, in either white or black. See you by the pool!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to know something funny? We posted this same 200GB microSD card almost exactly nine months ago for $45, which at the time was an all-time low price. Now, it’s down to $25. That’s the story of storage, and yes, it will continue to get cheaper over time. But if you need more space right now for Nintendo Switch games, GoPro footage, or phone apps, this is unquestionably a great deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sony’s top-end Sony WH1000XM3s, which put Bose to shame, is down to just $230 today.



This current price is $120 less than buying them new, and $40-50 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. It’s still a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $400 today, within $10 of the best price we’ve seen.

While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $50 coupon on the product page, and then use promo code APLMARS2 at checkout to save an extra $50.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

Photo: Amazon

This tablet stand is made out of aluminum, has an adjustable hinge, and only costs $10 today with promo code Stand004. And you know what? I bet it could hold a phone too. Or your Nintendo Switch (the bottom is open for the charging port). Or maybe even a cookbook in the kitchen. It’s a stand! Stands are useful, and this one is good and cheap. We stan for it.



Screenshot: Amazon

It’s spring cleaning season, but I’ve got bad news: spring cleaning is not a widely recognized work holiday. So if you don’t have time to clear out your gutters, deep clean your carpet, pressure wash your patio, or just tidy up your home, Amazon can help you book a local pro for less to get the job done.



For a limited time, various spring cleaning services are $20-$30 off when you book through Amazon Home Services. Availability and pricing will vary based on your location, but no matter who you book, you should see a flat discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all know that straws are the #1 issue facing the planet; this is an established fact on Twitter and I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary. So, what do we do about it? Paper straws are fine for about 15 minutes before they start disintegrating, and metal straws tend to be the default reusable option. But have you tried glass?



Straws are Great The war on straws is heating up, and with good reason. Plastic straws are a major and totally… Read more Read

This four-pack of glass straws is marked down to $7 today, which is only about $1 less than usual, but you can’t put a price on saving the Earth. Functionally, they aren’t any different than metal straws, but they may be more to your personal taste.

Photo: Amazon

Chemical Guys is the leading name in car car, offering sealants, waxes, soaps, glazes, and everything else you need to keep your car showroom shiny. But...how do you actually put all that stuff onto your car?



With Chemical Guys’ microfiber applicators, obviously. These are basically just sponges wrapped in microfiber cloths, and you can add eight of them to your garage for $7 when you combine Subscribe & Save savings and a 20% coupon. I welcome you to come test them out on my car.

Graphic: Amazon

Want to keep an eye on your house while you’re away on vacation, or just want to check in and say hi to your dog while you’re at work? This 1080p IP security camera from ANNKE can pan, tilt, and record straight to a microSD card if you don’t want to pay for the optional cloud storage plan. Either way though, you can always check in from your phone, and even use a two-way intercom.

The feature set is pretty standard (save for the panning and tilting), but the price is anything but: