An adjustable standing desk, ThermoPop cooking thermometers, and an Instax camera lead off Saturday's best deals from around the web.



Your home theater isn’t complete without a solid receiver. This Onkyo TX-RZ730 9.2 Channel 4k Network A/V Receiver is down to $500, its lowest price even, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. It works with Sonos and is THX certified, so add one to your setup ASAP and you’ll be ready to binge watch.



Time to hop on the Instax bandwagon. Right now, you can snag the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 Hybrid for $100. Take a picture, it will last longer than this deal.



You could buy all the stuff you want/need, or you could just buy a 3D printer and print all the stuff you want/need. This Monoprice model is just $300 right now with promo code 3D25, a good deal to get you started.



AirPods are notoriously easy to lose, but with a keychain case like this one from Elago, it’s easy to attach a Tile tracker to locate them with your phone or Alexa any time they go missing inside the couch cushions. It’s a bargain at its usual $10, but today, it’s marked down to $8.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $24 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $24 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping.

This is an open box sale, meaning units might have been used for sales demos, or are customer returns, cosmetic seconds, slightly damaged packaging, or refurbished units. But each ThermoPop included in this sale is like new and under full warranty, so it’s still a good bet. Supply is limited, so get yours today.

Your pup can do double the chowing down with this American Journey deal from Chewy. Right now, buy any American Journey product at Chewy — including wet and dry dog food, treats, and supplements — and you’ll get a second one free. It’s a delicious deal that your fur baby will definitely appreciate.

Assuming you know enough about electrical work to not kill yourself, it’s not a bad idea to keep a wire stripper and crimper in your tool box, and this pair from Tacklife is just $9 after you clip the $6 coupon.



So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

Today’s $150 price tag is offered as part of today’s Amazon Gold Box, which means this deal will only last one day.

Amazon’s Gold Box is showering you with deals on shower heads today. A selection of Aquadance and HotelSpa shower heads are available for less than $40. Chose from a range of handheld or fixed options — or both! — and experience newfound luxury the next time you hit the showers.

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. Now through February 28, when you spend $85 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and it’s one of my favorite microfiber hair towels. So essentially, that’s a steal for a super-powered styler. Just use promo code DRYLIKEADEVA19 to treat your hair to this deal.



Image: American Eagle

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this weekend. Through Sunday, if you spend at least $50 on the site, you’ll get $10 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $20 off orders of $80 or more, and $30 off orders of $100 or more. Just use promo code SALEUP, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression. Get it for $13 right now with promo code TSIAQZZZ.

The third installment of this acclaimed animated movie trilogy just hit theaters, so catch up on the films, How to Train Your Dragon 1 & 2, that started it all on Blu-ray and digital for just $15. No matter how old you are, you have to admit, Toothless is cute as hell.



Learn about the history of trade and have fun while doing it. Century Spice Road Board Games feature a series of stand-alone, mixable games, each set in a different century.



If you own a modern laptop with USB-C ports—like, say, one of these MacBooks—you’re probably going to need an adapter like this one to plug stuff in, at least for awhile. Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code KINJAXLD at checkout to get it for just $28, which is a stellar price for one of these.



This particular dongle includes a USB-C passthrough port for charging, a 4K HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a trio of USB 3.0 ports for your legacy devices.

You might remember hearing about Tide’s Eco-Box a few months ago. Rather than a plastic bottle of detergent that’s put inside a box and shipped to your house, it actually is the box. Compared to a traditional detergent bottle, it’s made with 60% less plastic and 30% less water, and honestly, it seems like an unambiguous step forward in eco-friendly packaging, one that we’ll probably be seeing more of in the future.



If you’re curious to check it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon, bringing the 96 load container down to $18, complete with Prime shipping.

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything.

For a limited time, you can save 25% on the popular powder, in the formulation of your choice. Eating more veggies in 2019 just got easier. Just note that you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save for this coupon to work (you can cancel after your first shipment), and you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $13 today by clipping the $2 coupon on the product page, then adding promo code O8Z2MZKM at checkout.

Photo: Daily Steals

Sometimes, you just need to get your car out of a snowy, icy driveway now. You don’t have time to shovel, and you can’t wait around for salt to work its magic. That’s where this Snow Joe traction mat comes in. Stick it under a wheel that’s spinning, and you’ll be on the road in no time. You can even roll it up and keep it in your trunk if you ever get stuck in a snow bank away from home.



Advertisement

It’s only $23 today when you use promo code KINJASJT, with free shipping. Just drive carefully, please.

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $57-$59 (depending on the color), which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. It’s also, as we learned this week, a great tool for reheating pizza. Order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $26 with promo code LYWSES4T.

Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and… Read more Read

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

Buying headlight bulbs for your car before you need them will save you an inconvenient (and if it’s at night or raining, potentially illegal) trip to the auto parts store, and with this $4 Amazon coupon, you might as well stock up.



Philips CrystalVision bulbs are the brightest bulbs the company offers, and come in tons of different sizes to fit most vehicles. Just note that you won’t see the $4 discount until checkout, and don’t forget to do a little Googling to make sure you’re getting the right set.

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $128 right now, just $28 from an all-time low and discounted $22. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly. Plus, it can send mobile alerts and emails so you’re aware of danger whether you’re home or not.

Depending on where you live, winter is probably (hopefully) almost over, but just because the coldest season is soon to be in the past doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring’s breeziest days are up to 60% off with promo code 2FEB60. Gear up now, and get ready whatever the weather throws your way.

Update: This sale ends this weekend, so get in there and let us know what you bought in the comments.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% to 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends next week.

It’s unusual for jeans enter the fold in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section, but today, there they are. And not one, but two women’s styles are up for grabs at 30% and 20% off, respectively: The Modern Boyfriend Jean, a relaxed-fit style available in three washes (light blue, mid blue, and black) for $48; and The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, a cropped slim-cut jean with a 9-inch rise going for $55. Don’t lose out on this rare chance pick up some quality Everlane denim at a discount.

Massdrop and Klymit teamed up to design an inflatable sleeping pad, and as is typical for these collaborations, it’s a really great deal. It’s basically a spitting image for the $60-$85 Static V Ultralite, except it’s black, has a MassDrop logo, and costs $50. This is a must-own for anyone that ever sleeps on the ground in a sleeping bag.

PAW Patrol is the hottest thing in the playground, at least that’s what my nephew’s parents told me. And this PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck can be the centerpiece of your likely growing collection of Chase and Marshall action figures.

Discounted to $36, this is the cheapest we’ve seen on this particular toy.

It seems like every month a new battle royale is released and Apex Legends is today’s new shiny thing everyone’s stoked about. And right now, Twitch Prime subscribers can add a legendary skin for their faux-Bastion character and five Apex Packs (or Loot Boxes) for free.

Sorry, I can’t really think about this right now. I’m wearing my NYXL hat and they looked really shaky against Boston last week. We have a game against the Valiant, which should be interesting though... but Overwatch’s meta is so weird right now...

Oh wait, yeah. Um, this deal. Right. Apex Legends is free to play and you’ll get the aforementioned freebies via the first platform you log into with your linked EA account.

Bayonetta 3 comes out exclusively on Switch (hopefully) sometime in 2019, and you can preorder a copy for $50 right now at Walmart. That’s a $10 discount, and it’s open to everyone; no Prime or Gamers Club Unlocked membership required.

Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode, and the fact that it drains your Switch’s battery while it’s asleep—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.

It’s been priced at $25 since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20.

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and one of the most recent models packs in 20,000mAh of juice into a surprisingly svelte package.



There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lite, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exterior looks and feels great, and makes it easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

Normally priced at $54, it’s marked down to $38 right now, no promo code required.

We see deals on leaf-style HDTV antennas pretty frequently, but if you won’t settle for anything less than the brand that started the trend, Amazon’s discounting the tiny Leaf Metro to just $13 today.



As the smallest antenna in Mohu’s lineup, the Metro is only rated for 25 miles under ideal circumstances (compared to 30 for the standard Leaf), so this antenna is best suited for city dwellers who live close to their local broadcast towers. Check out Lifehacker’s guide if you aren’t sure that this is right for you.

You can find a mechanical keyboard for under $50 these days, but premium models are definitely worth the splurge if you spend a lot of time at your