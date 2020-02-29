Saturday's Best Deals: A Ton of Video Games, Anker Products, Greenworks Tools, and More

A JACHs sweater sale, cast iron Gold Box, RAVPower FileHub, and a Razer mouse lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Advertisement

Anker Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Woot is offering a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include a number of portable projectors, battery packs, Qi wireless chargers, speakers, and more. If you’re unfamiliar, Anker makes some of The Inventory’s favorite accessories. They offer a ton of stuff at really great prices.



For the rest of the deals, including be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Advertisement

RAVPower Filehub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

Advertisement

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you clip the coupon on the page and use WD009221 at checkout, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $35. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. There’s no telling how long the coupon on the page lasts, so get yours before it disappears.

Advertisement

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 65“ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.



Advertisement

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands. Just make sure to use the promo code MPOW143AH at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Advertisement

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Advertisement

Greenworks Corded Outdoor Power Tools Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re a homeowner, Amazon’s marked down a ton of Greenworks lawn care tools for one-day only. Inside, you’ll find discounts on an electric corded lawn mower, a chainsaw, pole saw, pressure washer and edger. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuisinel Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, skillets and organizers. And, frankly, you’ve got a lot of options.



Advertisement

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory for any kitchen.

Advertisement

These prices are only available today though, so act fast.

High Pressure Shower Head Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Showers are so damn relaxing. Quite honestly they should be since we tend to take them everyday (you SHOULD be bathing everyday, I’m not arguing with you over this). For a low $16, you can get a hold of a five-mode shower head with different pulsations of water you can adjust to your liking. It’s also ridiculously easy to install, so even the most unhandy person can take advantage of this deal. Why not buy one for hygiene-sake?



Advertisement

Glad Tall Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s always nice to save on something that you needed anyway. Example: Right now, you can pick up 40 Glad Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags. To be fair, this is neither fun or exciting. But if you like saving money on stuff you were going to buy anyway, ordering this is a good idea.



For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bag, and it usually sells around $9. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we’ve been big fans of their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife and steak knives. So if you’ve been looking to add a paring knife to your collection, or want a budget (and surprisingly good) one for your kitchen, now’s a great time to buy. Use the promo code KYOKU6NH to drop the price to just $33, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Ribbed Crewneck Sweaters Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Ah, ribbed crewneck sweaters they may not make you look exactly like Chris Evans, but they can make you feel like Chris Evans (without the millions of dollars, fan, etc.) Use the promo code RBSW to drop the price on these comfy, classy ribbed crewnecks to a low $36.



There are twelve available styles available as part of this sale, that means twelve styles that’ll definitely keep you stylish through the end of winter and during spring. Make sure to pick up a couple before the disappears like the chances of snow in NYC in March.

Advertisement

The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Just in time for spring, The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof is marked down to $64 at Huckberry. This super soft long-sleeve offers a ton of smart details that you’ll appreciate including: airflow eyelets for breathability under the armpits, hidden pockets behind the main pockets, and adjustable snap-button cuffs. Better still these shirts are available in two colors: desert and slate.

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard | $160 | Amazon

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard | $80 | Amazon

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, as well as its cheaper cousin are both down to their lowest prices ever. The Huntsman Elite is down to a low $160, and the regular Huntsman is down to just $80.

Advertisement

Gizmodo says:

If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

Advertisement

So what do you get for the extra $70? Primarily, dedicated media keys and a wrist rest. Otherwise, everything seems pretty similar with these two Opto-Mechanical keyboards.

For me, I’d go with the standard Huntsman for $80. It’s great enough for most gamers.

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get 1000 Gold Speks for 40% off. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code GOLDDIGGER to attract this discount to your shopping cart.



Advertisement

Note: It’s probably a good idea to skip these if you have kids... especially if they’re still prone to putting everything in their mouths.

Nintendo Switch Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Ok y’all, let me introduce you to this cool deal. For a short time you can grab a dope Nintendo Switch Bundle that includes the ever-playable Mario Party as well as a deluxe travel case for $380. But the best part about this deal is you can rack up to $105 in Kohl’s cash, which means FREE MONEY (technically). So why not purchase the bundle, host a bunch of friends at your apartment, and enjoy the company? Snatch it up before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



Advertisement

This nifty $15 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.



Advertisement

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



Anker Powerwave Charging Pads have come through at a low price of $17 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at at pretty good speed. The best part, besides coming in a pack of two is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement

Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Take your binge-watching on-the-go with this discounted Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector. In his review, Shep said the product is “very well-made” and he appreciated the screen-mirroring feature.



At $349, this is one of the most expensive products Anker sells, but you’re rewarded with some really quality touches, like a soft carrying case, a standard tripod mount, and even automatic keystone correction when you have to tilt the Capsule forward or backward to line up with your screen. And though the projector will charge with basically any USB charger (including portable battery packs, for those extended movie nights), Anker splurged and included a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter in the box, so you can top off the battery at maximum speed.

Advertisement

Use the promo code KINJAD4111 to drop the price of this projector down to just $250. For what it’s worth, I think Anker projectors are the perfect compliment to a Nintendo Switch, and makes couch gaming a possibility wherever you go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Walmart.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

Advertisement

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logitech Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.



I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Advertisement

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice. In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Advertisement

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from Netgear is a cheap and easy way to solve that. This current $15 price is the best we’ve ever seen. Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.



Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Advertisement

50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Advertisement

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



Advertisement

Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.



Advertisement

Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Skincare is so important. If not for your actual skin, but for the all around relaxation that comes from it. Infused with aloe and lactic acid, Anjou’s Dead Sea Mud Mask will relax your skin and help with inflammation. Plus, it’s only $10, so it’s cheap enough to give it a try. So why not grab a bottle, slap some on your face and close your eyes for about 15-20 minutes to let the mask do it’s magic. If you have sensitive skin, I would recommend placing a small amount on the back of your wrist just to be safe! Snatch one up before it is gone!



Advertisement

Enter The Gungeon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Enter The Gungeon is one of those games I’m admittedly terrible at, but I still play just because it’s so much fun. With so many ridiculous guns to try out and the ability to play with a friend, it’s one that deserves to be on your Switch.



Better still, this is $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?



Advertisement

Zip Up Hoodie Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hoodies are timeless. They are appropriate for any point in your life and if anyone says otherwise, they are a narc. With spring right around the corner, it’s time to reintroduce ‘em to your rotation.



Of course, you can’t keep wearing the same Billabong hoodie you’ve owned since high school.

Advertisement

Luckily for you, Jachs is blowing out a ton of zip-up hoodies this week. Some are even lined with sherpa for a super luxurious (and warm) feel. Just use the promo code HD20 at checkout to see the discount.



Advertisement

Nicewell Food Scale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

They never said cooking is an exact science, but it is always a good thing that you know how much of one thing that’s going in a recipe, especially if you’re really about portion control. Well, the Nicewell Food Scale can definitely come in handy. It’s only $20, has four high-precision load sensors and can even subtract the weight of a plate or container for an accurate measurement. Not only that, but it has a waterproof surface, which is ESSENTIAL for any cooking gadget. I’d get one before they disappear.



Advertisement

Cast Iron Bacon Press Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White is selling for a low $30 right now. I, in fact, have been waiting for a good sale on this particular game. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

Despite being $5 more expensive than Black Friday, this is still a solid bargain on a terrific game.

Advertisement

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.