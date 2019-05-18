Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 50" Sceptre 1080p TV, a 10-person Coleman Cabin Tent, and a Dash Mini Rice Cooker lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s down to its best price ever today, no promo code required.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $250 and $180, respectively.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a pretty big gulf in quality between cheap mechanical keyboards and expensive ones, but every once in awhile, you can get an expensive board for a cheap price.



That’s certainly the case with Corsair’s K68, now down to an all-time low $65. Featuring linear Cherry MX Red switches, dynamic lighting, and custom programming, it’ll be a massive improvement over the keyboard your employer provided you, or the one that’s probably plugged into your computer at home.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you spend most of your weekends outside tending to your yard and garden, you’re in luck. Hopefully, the rain is finally going to end and you’ll actually be able to get some yard work done. You can get a pair of Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears for just $9 on Amazon right now.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 4-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $28 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJRCKTBOOK

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KJRCKTBOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $28 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus four Pilot FriXion pens with promo code KJRCKTBOOK. Even if you don’t need both notebooks yourself, these could make great gifts as well.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Why are you wasting money on beer all the time when you can make your own? If you think craft beer tastes a hell of a lot better than Bud Light, start brewing at home. You can snag a GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer for about $80 off.



Graphic: Eight Sleep

Between the privacy violations, the techno-fascism, and the ever-increasing indignities of gig-based capitalism, the future kind of sucks! But hey, at least we got a liquid cooled mattress out of it. Finally.



Here’s how it works:

The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem. Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod only came out last month, but now you can save $200 for Memorial Day, plus free in-home setup (a $200 value). It’s still an expensive mattress, let’s be clear (even on sale we’re talking over $1,900 for a queen), but there’s really nothing else quite like it on the market.

It’s not nearly as slick, but you can also achieve a similar cooling and heating effect with your existing mattress with ChiliPad, as we’ve covered here.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever made a pot of rice and realized that you made enough to feed 20 people? Yeah, we’ve all been there. If you cook rice every week but hate tossing out leftovers, it is time to get a rice cooker. The Dash Mini Rice Cooker in Aqua is $17 and will stop you from wasting food. It comes with a nonstick pot so you won’t have that dread stuck-on rice issue when you’re cleaning up after you cook.



Photo: Amazon

Summer is almost here and you don’t need to be a little kid to want to play with this bubble leaf blower. If you do have kids that are obsessed with bubbles, it is time to throw out their dinky old wands. The Maxx Bubbles Bubble-N-Go Leaf Blower is only $16 and it comes with bubble solution! Your little ones will love the sound effects this leaf blower makes.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Keep the light out of your home with these room-darkening curtains. If you hate being woken up by the sun, snag a set of AmazonBasics Blackout Curtains in black for just $11. For a few bucks more, you can get light blue or dark gray for $20.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 100 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



I own the short sleeve chambray (albeit in a different color), and it’s great, especially for $26. We’ve seen a few sales on Goodthreads shirts lately, but this sale also includes a lot of pants, ranging from sharp looking chinos to comfy canvas shorts.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question, but you can fly to the moon to ask Bezos yourself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t underestimate the savings going on at Under Armour right now: If you spend over $50 on their site starting today through May 30, they’ll send you a $10 promo code to use between May 31 and June 13 on orders of $50 or more. And by the way, tons of styles and gear are marked down at the Under Armour Outlet, so you can really make that extra $10 work for you. Shop now, and look out for the code in your email within 24 hours of your purchase.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you take an extra 40% off all sale items on their site with code HURRY40, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Photo: Zach Custer

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $53. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 26" extra long model to $45, from the usual $60. Foam rollers use compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after you work out, and they hurt like hell, but they really work!



And in case you missed it last week, you can also save on the tiny miniature model.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t forget to stay hydrated on your next hike. The heat is about to get scorching this summer! Rather than packing an abundance of bottles, you can keep your water right on your back with this Camelback Classic Reservoir Hydration Pack for $45.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tired of eating pre-packed snacks and sandwiches whenever you go camping? If you love the outdoors but aren’t the best at making a fire to cook yourself dinner, worry not. Now, you can get a Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Cooking System for about $40 off. The system functions as a standalone stove or can interlock with other Jetboil products to create an outdoor cooking range.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a new look, so reinvent your wardrobe right now with Urban Outfitters’ Summer Sale. Over 300 summer-appropriate styles for men and women are 40% off for a limited time, so you can stock up on everything from swimwear and sunglasses, to sandals and even pool floats and lawn games—pretty much anything you need to have fun in the sun. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.

Photo: Amazon

Do you like the idea of camping but avoid it because you refuse to spend half a day setting up a tent? Now you don’t have to waste your time, thanks to Coleman. Right now, you can get a Coleman Cabin Camping Tent with Instant Setup for the lowest price ever on Amazon. The tent is said to set up in just one minute and can comfortably sleep up to 10 people.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 and a 12-Month Switch Online Bundle for just $70. The game is currently on pre-order for $60 in most stores and the subscription retails for $20. Add that up, and it’s basically a $10 discount on a game and service you’d probably want to own anyway.



Screenshot: Amazon

Civilization VI is probably best enjoyed on a PC, or even a large iPad, but if the Switch is your gaming device of choice, you can grab its Civ port for $30 today, down from $60. Just place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.





Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can get Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle for $20 for all platforms. So, what do you get with this bundle? Well, first, you get a copy of an already free downloadable game.



But you also get the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (a $10 value) for more skins. Add all that up, and you’ve got yourself a pretty solid deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Walmart and Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

Screenshot: REI

It’s baaaaaack. REI’s annual Anniversary Sale is always the company’s biggest sale of the year. In fact, it’s basically REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Nano Puff jackets (men | women), hiking and trail running shoes from all the best brands, tech gear like GPS watches and portable power solutions, and swimwear from the likes of prAna, O’Neill, and Patagonia.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



See something you want that isn’t on sale? REI members can save 20% on a single full priced item at both REI and REI Outlet for the duration of the sale with promo code ANNV19. A lifetime membership costs $20, and is totally worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Remembers...when Game of Thrones wasn’t complete garbage. But still, if you’re feeling nostalgic for the end of a once-great series, or just want to keep your fandom alive while we wait for the books that may never arrive, Daily Steals is blowing out a handful of shirts, jewelry, and other Game of Thrones merch, including an awesome Hand of the King bottle opener.



In addition to these discounted prices, you can save an extra 20% with promo code KINJAGOT.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Memorial Day sales have descended upon us, and if you’re Memorial Day Weekend will include some outdoor adventures, be sure to head over to Backcountry. Right now, over 21,000 items, including gear and apparel for the whole family, are up to 50% off thanks to the brand’s Memorial Day Sale, including stuff from The North Face, Osprey, prAna, Mountain Hardwear, and more. So, load up on everything you’ll need for summer activities before this sale heads out on a permanent vacation.



Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any of the premium suits from this page for just $349 depending on the style, with promo code KINJA19. These premium suits typically cost $389-$399, but you know what the best part is? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t think anyone really looks forward to lingerie shopping, but at Journelle—a brand known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive—the whole process is shockingly bearable. And right now is a great time to hit up Journelle, since everything is 30% off thanks to their Semi-Annual Sale. So shop now and save on scores of bras, underwear, bodysuits, bathing suits, robes, and much more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter what your skincare woes are, Murad has something that can help. And right now, two of their all-star kits for those with acne-prone and/or dull skin are marked way down. Snag the 5-piece Acne Control Value Kit (a $220 value) for just $40, or bring home the Environmental Shield Value Kit (a $303 value) for $72; the latter includes cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, which is normally $72 on its own, just FYI. That’s some serious savings on quality skincare, so shop now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Memorial Day Event for 25% off. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and styles for kids up for grabs. Step to it!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, and don’t want to pay to rent a bunch of used tools, this discounted DEWALT kit has the gear you need for a ton of different jobs.



$349 gets you a 20V drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a grinder, and a work light, plus a bag to hold everything, and a couple of swappable batteries that will work on any of the tools. That’s a decent chunk of change, but it’s way below the kit’s usual $529 price tag.

Have any experience with any of these tools? Let us know in the comments!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty do you feel leaving your pet home alone? If you’re near the top of the range, you might want to invest in a pet camera. You can keep an eye on your furry friend and make sure they’re not getting into too much trouble while you’re gone. What your pet will love even more is a camera with a treat dispenser. Time to indulge their treat addiction!



You can get a Petcube Bites WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser for $130, while it is a $120 off for a limited time. You can get the camera in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver. The discount will be applied at checkout. If the Pet Parent Guilt sets in hard, you can access the camera from your smartphone and toss your pet some treats. The 1080p HD camera comes with night vision and 3x zoom so you can keep a very close eye on exactly what your pet does when you leave.

Photo: Amazon

We see deals on 10-15 pound weighted blankets with some regularity, but discounts on lighter blankets for kids, and ultra-heavy blankets for larger adults or for people who just want to feel like their ribs are being crushed by a blanket (hi) are harder to come by.



Today though, you can get a 5-pound blanket that’s perfect for a ~50 pound child for $40 with promo code YHBBED9I, or on the other end of the spectrum, a 20 pounder for $49 (code 8BIAT893) and a 25 pounder for $70 (code UPUT8QVN).

If you aren’t familiar, weighted blankets don’t just keep you warm. They can actually help ease anxiety after a tough day. Think about how nice it feels when the dentist puts that heavy apron on your chest. Now imagine it as a blanket, and at your home instead of the dentist. Doesn’t that sound nice?

Image: Vera Bradley

’Tis the season for weekends away, so prep for your next trip with sale on Vera Bradley, everyone’s favorite paisley purveyor. Right now, a selection of cute duffles, backpacks, weekenders, and travel accessories is 25% off. So bag in a new bag in the brand’s signature print, or go for something more solid; either way, you’ll be getting a great deal.



Eagle Creek Travel Gear Luggage | $21 | Amazon

I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.

Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $21 on Amazon today, within a few bucks of the best price ever.