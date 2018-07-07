Snag a great deal on TCL’s 4K smart TVs, our readers’ favorite travel pillow, a patio umbrella sale, and lots more of today’s best deals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

TCL’s inexplicably excellent 4K TVs got even better this year, and Amazon’s running the first real deals on the brand new 2018 6-series sets.



The 55" is down to $585 from its usual $650, and the 65" is down to $900 from $1000, though it’s backordered. Both sets include Dolby Vision support, local dimming, and amazing industrial design for the price. In terms of picture quality, they look as good as a lot of TVs that cost twice as much.

This 49" TCL from last year is also down to an all-time low $270 today, though it doesn’t include the fanciest features of the 6-series.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t yet upgraded to a 4K monitor, today’s the day to fix that.



Two different LG UHD displays are down to within $1 of their best prices ever today on Amazon. For an all-time low $291, this 27" IPS display includes FreeSync for optimized gaming performance with AMD cards, as well as the ability to do multiple picture-in-picture modes to simulate multiple monitors on a single display.

For professional users, this display includes everything you see above, plus an improved RGB color gamut (99%+) and USB-C support, which means a single cable to a compatible laptop can handle video transfer and charging. If you plug in your laptop several times per day, that little convenience can make a big difference. $499 is the the best price ever by about $50.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 55" model today, $800 on the 65", or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. Just note that to get the larger sizes, you’ll need to add the 55" to your cart, and select your size there.



Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $22 charger (with promo code POWERDRC). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you got yourself a nice new TV for the holidays, or in preparation for the Super Bowl, you can mount it to your wall for just $12 today, complete with a bonus HDMI cable. Just use promo code PBL473S4 at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$26 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code COUM4NCB), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $24 (with promo code CV8P5PWD), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Note, the black one doesn’t have any Amazon reviews, but you can read some impressions on the white model’s product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $47. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 126 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2017 P-Series XLED TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $700 right now, which is at least $100 less than elsewhere on the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code OXLNLY6V to get the deal.



Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORE21. That’s actually a better discount than the $15 Lightning deal that’s running as of the time of this post.



The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 25% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $18. $18 isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen, but it about $2 less than usual and you’ll have a couple color options to pick from.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of patio umbrellas in this one-day sale. You can pick between umbrellas with solar-powered lights, rectangular umbrellas, tilting umbrellas, and more. Plus, they have pop-up canopies you can use for camping or tailgating. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or when the products sell out, so pick what you need before it’s too late.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Become a more organized person with these discounted bookcases, desk shelves, and entry way coat racks. There’s about a dozen or so products to look through, but my pick would be this wall shelf with hooks for coats and dog leashes and small shelves for mail, keys, or whatever else tends to collect by your front door. It’s just $50 today, down from the usual $60. This cube bookcase could always make a nice addition to a study or living room, and it’s $13 off right now.

Image: Amazon

Epicurean makes some of our readers’ favorite cutting boards, and they’re on sale on Amazon for the first time all year today. They’re just $10, dishwasher safe, and small at 8" x 6" small, so grab a few so you don’t have to keep one clean all the time.



The 11.5" x 9" version is also about $1 less than usual today.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Score a really great deal on this automatic pet feeder. You can set a schedule and food amount, and the machine does the rest. It typically sells for $120, but today is priced at just $93, which is a historic low for this machine.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter PPLUYR66 at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

I know, I know, kitchen uni-taskers are bad. But, if you plan on shucking more than one cob (like when making delicious Mexican street corn), you might consider a more efficient tool. This corn stripper works kind of like pencil sharpener, removing corn kernels with way less work.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 10" tri-ply down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well. The 10" model is probably best suited to side dishes, or people cooking for one or two, but it’s still a great addition to any kitchen repertoire at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $40 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The RoboVac 30 is priced at $270, and has a $30 coupon on the product page, but for a limited time, you can use promo code EUFY1616 to save $40 instead.



Screenshot: Amazon

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $250 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t know if science can explain it, but the pan I need for cooking is always the pan on the bottom of the heavy stack in my kitchen cabinet. It’s not the biggest inconvenience, to be sure, but this $20 rack would definitely make things just a little bit easier. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.



Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.



It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $25, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re Prime member, bend a knee to this Game of Thrones Blu-ray box set. It includes 30 discs with every episode, bonus content, and a digital download code, so you don’t have to lug around this box if you want to watch on the road. Today’s price is an all-time low and will probably sell out quickly, so grab this quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to afford this 8-film Harry Potter Blu-ray collection. It’s not the very cheapest we’ve seen, but $45 is the best deal since last year’s holiday shopping season. So, that means you’ll pay under $6.50 per movie, no magic required.



Screenshot: Amazon

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wear your love of Twitch on your sleeve...or your leggings, onesies, tank tops, or romperjacks. In preparation of Prime Day, Prime members can clip a 50% coupon on a bunch of Twitch-themed merchandise for a limited time. Just pick your product, select your size, then clip the 50% coupon to get the discount at checkout.

