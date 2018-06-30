Grab discounts on a 4K Smart TV, Philips Hue bulbs, Breda watches, and more of Saturday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $110 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for over 20% off, so stock up!



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and all your other smart devices, this 55" LG 4K Smart TV is $200 off on eBay today. Plus, it’s less than 3 inches thick, so it will look very sharp in your living room. You’ll have to add the product to your cart to see the discounted $579price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $360, within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Best Buy is celebrating the 4th by offering discounts on computers, TV, Sony headphones, tablets, and much more. Go check out the sale for yourself while it’s still going.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t already have enough Qi chargers in your life, this dual-coil TechMatte charging stand is a nice deal at $10. Plus, today’s price is the lowest we’ve seen.



Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Advertisement

Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.



Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



Advertisement

The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

Advertisement

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



You can also step up to the 55" version of the same set for $100 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

Advertisement

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve been meaning to install a new lock, today is the day to pick one from Home Depot for up to 35% off. There are a couple of options including, ones that can be controlled via your phone and ones with keypads.



Advertisement

$199 will you get the Schlage Camelot - it’s a smart lock that’s compatible with Alexa and other smart home technology plus has a keypad. It typically sells for close to $300. They’re offering a couple similar locks for around $30 more with some different styles and colors. Head over to Home Depot and check it out before this sale slips away.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s top-selling electric tea kettle is discounted about $15 today, bringing the price to $33 (after $3 off coupon), which is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

You can use this attractive glass kettle for more than just tea. Use it to quickly boil potatoes, or make a bunch hard-boiled eggs for breakfast for the week. No standing over the stove required.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t own a bidet (yet) and are looking to feel a little cleaner down there, pick up 480 flushable wet wipes for just $12. That’s just 2 cents per wipe and should last you a very long time.

Image: eBay

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.



Advertisement

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Image: Amazon

Make your 4th of July barbecue so much easier with this Weber chimney starter. It will produce evenly-heated coals in less time, with no need for lighter fluid. Plus, today this contraption is just $15, which down the usual $25.



If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



Advertisement

These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 24 piece set (smaller than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $9 today on Walmart. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $15 pretty consistently this year, so you’re saving about $6. Not too shabby.

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag some more Yankee candles for just $10 per large jar from this sale. They’re discounting more than 50 candles with some of the classics, like Lavender and French Vanilla, plus a bunch of summer scents I haven’t heard of before, like Summer Storm, Riviera Escape, and Turquoise Sky.

Advertisement

Orders over $60 will ship for free, which is kind of a steep threshold, but these candles normally cost around $20 each, so you should take advantage and stock up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed it earlier this month.

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

Advertisement

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



Advertisement

This blender is just $20 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



Advertisement

The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These discounts are back if you missed them a couple of weeks ago

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 20% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PARTYINUSA, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $210. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $186. Just don’t forget the code!

Image: Amazon

Shield a 15' x 15' area from mosquitoes with this $20 Thermacell lantern. It’s flame free, odor free, and as long as you keep it stocked with repellent, you should be bug bite free. It typically sells for around $25, so at $20 it’s a no-brainer if you plan on spending any time outside.



If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their Independence Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Advertisement

I took advantage of the basically identical Memorial Day sale last month, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on July 1, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Image: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA4TH and grab select watches for 35% off.

Screenshot: REI

It’s really about time you go outside, especially with the couple days off for the holiday, and REI is gonna help you stay equipped. Their 4th of July Sale means up to 40% off gear, shoes, clothing, and more, from brands like Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

Graphic: Indochino

Update: This $329 suit sale is back if you missed it a couple of weeks ago

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Thursday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $329 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Advertisement

Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit for Father’s Day. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Image: Amazon

If you’re scouting out a new tent for your summer camping trips, consider this $23 Coleman Sundome tent. It’s a 2-person tent ideal for warmer weather with mesh windows and floor vents to help keep the interior cool.



Advertisement

Today’s price on the green tent is discounted about $18 less than the usual price and the price we’ve seen in Black Friday, so go ahead and buy it before the price hikes back up.



Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Maybe we’re dreaming here, but it looks like you can get this copy of Inception in 4K Ultra HD for just $19, or the lowest price ever.

Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING