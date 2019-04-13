An air fryer, PhoneSoap, Sport Research Gold Box, and a Fossil sale lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Photo: Razer

Razer’s Blade Pro somehow manages to fit powerful gaming components into laptops that are as thin and well-built as MacBook Pros, and right now you can save big on the 17" model. Using the coupon code AFFWIN, this laptop can be yours for $1,600.

Advertisement

Yep, that’s a lot but it’s a really great laptop. Here’s what it packs: GTX 1060 graphics, i7-7700HQ processor, 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD, and 16GB of RAM.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add three Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get all of them for $70. That’s $80 in savings, and about $23 per dot.



Image: Amazon

Haven’t you heard? Your cell phone is disgusting. I mean, it’s absolutely covered in germs — in fact, it’s home to 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom, if you believe the makers of PhoneSoap (I do). Luckily, the PhoneSoap 3 exists to zap 99.9% of those bacteria into oblivion, and today, it’s just $38 on Woot.



Advertisement

Just stick any phone, or any other thing that needs cleaning, in the case, where a UV light bulb and reflective interior sanitizes your entire device. Plus, it features two charging ports, so your phone can power up while it gets cleaned off. The whole process takes only 10 minutes, but the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your phone isn’t carrying a deadly disease is everlasting.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Yo, Mitchell Schwartz, your boy, Wolfgang Puck has an air fryer with your name on it... also, I guess, his name on it as well. And right now Woot’s got the Wolfgang Puck 7.2 Quart Air Fryer for just $50 which is $40 less than what’s currently on Amazon.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $50 price tag is an all-time low, so get yours.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 15% discount on one of the the best one today, if you’re okay with the snakeskin design.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Advertisement

Just a heads up, you’ll see the BUYMORESAVE15 discount automatically applied once the Thermapen is in your cart.

Crawling behind your furniture to plug in and unplug your various gadgets day in and day out? That’s so last year. Bring your outlets into 2019 with this $33 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack, which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and they each only occupies one socket. Ah, technology.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Why are you awake? It’s Saturday. Oh, were you having a hard time staying asleep? Maybe this’ll help: Woot is offering significant discounts on refurbished Marpac Sound Machines, marking it down to just $25, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.4-star average on over 6,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a well-vetted product. I have a lot of friends who swear by a white noise machine, and right now is a perfect time to try one out.

If you want the Elite or the black model, they’ll cost you an extra $5.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist. It’s basically just a molded slab of silicone, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon makes its own AmazonBasics luggage, because ... well... Amazon makes everything now, and several sets and individual bags are deeply discounted today.



Advertisement

For starters, $54 gets you a 24" hardshell spinner. Additionally, you’ll find packing cubes, duffel bags, backpacks, etc. Basically everything you’d want to stuff your crap into is on sale today, for about 20% off. Check out all the options here.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. Now through February 28, when you spend $75 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and it’s one of my favorite microfiber hair towels. So essentially, that’s a major steal for a super-powered styler. Just use promo code DEVASPRING to treat your hair to this deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re on that (sad) keto life, like I kind of am, today’s Sports Research sale is definitely worth paying attention to. Stock up on non-dairy creamers, ketones, and MCT oils, all of which are non-GMO, organic and great for those diets I’m too weak to stay on.



Right now, take an extra 30% off the brand’s entire sale section. This sale includes a bunch of those classic polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just make sure to use the promo code OPSHIP to get free shipping.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for between 25% and 60% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) Snag some new stuff for spring or even — gasp! — summer; these styles will serve you well through both of the impending warmer months.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 20% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code HIGH5, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take an extra 60% off select clearance items for men, women, and kids using code BLOOM. Plus, everything else on the site is up to 60% off with the same code. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Today’s Best MEDIA Deals

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hindsight is 20/20. For instance, resurrecting hordes of dinosaurs to populate a theme park is probably not a great idea. Now, don’t you make a big mistake by passing up this roaring deal on the first four films that comprise the Jurassic Park Collection. Relive the movie magic of Jeff Goldblum’s glistening abs and the most terrifying scene involving Jell-O in Hollywood history, not to mention one of the newer film iteration featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard running for her life in high heels. Oh, and also a lot of human-devouring dinosaurs. Be sure to take a bite out of the action before this deal goes extinct.



Today’s Best Gaming Deals

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | $50 | Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, a copy will cost you just $50 Amazon, a modest markdown on one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on L.O.L. Suprise! toys. From what I understand, these are designed to be opened so, it’s kind of like those coin-operated vending machines with random toys... but with an unboxing experience.



Advertisement

If you know what these are, and know a kid who’ll benefit, buy some right away. This is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. Make sure to check out the main page to see all of your glittery, absurdly-colored options.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Andrew Liszewski

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

Advertisement

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



Photo: Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and these models add additional touches like HD, night vision, motion detection, records and alerts, and weatherproofing. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera kit for $209 today.



Image: Amazon

The stuff that comes in the carton doesn’t have anything on fresh-squeezed juice. Now, you can squeeze all the citrus you want in your own kitchen with this Breville Motorized Citrus Press, now on sale for $156 — the lowest price we’ve seen in years. This stainless-steel powerhouse features a motor that juices your citrus of any size for all its worth. After all, there’s really no better way to start your day than with a tall glass of OJ.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Recently, Taylor Swift professed her love for Command tape, and now probably millions of tweens (and also me, an adult woman) are in the market for some of that sticky sweet mounting goodness. Luckily, a whole bunch of picture-hanging strips from Command are on sale on Amazon. So we will buy these Command products, and fill that “Blank Space” on our walls with some new art, because Band-Aids don’t fix nail holes. Look what you made us do, Taylor!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with these T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryers, now on sale at Ulta for $119, it’s totally feasible.



Advertisement

These dryers fold up and come with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s a good day to restock your workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take $40 off orders of $100 or more with promo code 40BACK. With over 1,000 items included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $30 for the ladies and $20 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.



If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$58 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $58 is a pretty terrific deal, even if it was as cheap as $45 back around the holidays.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $5 discount.

Image: Nordstrom

When one of Nordstrom’s rare seasonal sales emerges, it’s important to pay attention, and right now, the department store’s best deals are coming out of hibernation to ring in the spring. Nordstrom’s Spring Sale features thousands upon thousands of on-sale items for men, women, kids, and home. So just be aware, it’s going to take some time to sift through it all.



Advertisement

Perhaps the best way to handle a massive sale like this is to filter by brand, and you can bet many of your favorites are going for a great price during this event. Nike, J.Crew, Levi’s, Adidas, PUMA, Cole Haan, Madewell, and so, so many more coveted brands are up for grabs for much less than usual.

For the guys, we particularly love this marked-down Billy Reid shirt jacket, this solid pair of Trask suede boots, or a trendy camp collar shirt. Meanwhile, ladies will find tons of shoes, handbags, and other accessories, including our favorite large Landon Duffle from Dagne Dover, at great prices. So what are you waiting for? Time to spring into action and shop this stellar sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ColourPop is already known for being one of the internet’s favorite, most affordable beauty brands, but today, you can set yourself up with a range of the ColourPop’s cult-favorite Super Shock Shadows for even less than usual. Super Shock Shadow singles are down to just $4 each at Ulta — down from their normal $5 —for a limited time. These highly pigmented, perfectly shimmery shades rarely go on sale, so stock up while you can.

Graphic: ESPN+

Saturday’s UFC Holloway v. Poirier rematch is exclusively available as a $60 pay-per-view add-on for ESPN+ subscribers, which itself costs $5 per month, or $50 per year. That’s a lot of money to see two people try to kill each other!



Advertisement

Luckily, if you aren’t already an ESPN+ subscriber, they’re offering a special deal just for this fight. $80 gets you a full year of ESPN+ and the fight, or $30 less than buying both separately. After your first year, your subscription will auto-renew for $50 unless you cancel. Enjoy the show!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you can get an extra 30% off sale styles, with code ITSON, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men,