It's all consuming.
Satisfyer's Penguin Is Back so Take It to Your South Pole for Only $50

Satisfyer Pro Penguin | $50 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
I’m becoming a big fan of these novelty marital aids. Yes, these are completely functional and this one really gets the job done but it’s stupid cute. The Satisfyer Pro Penguin is back in stock at Ella Paradis so they took 41% off for the holidays. To celebrate spend this cold day snowed-in with something that knows how to handle it all and you. Let this adorable little vibe warm you up.

The Satisfyer collection across the board is incredibly elite especially their clitoral stimulators. I was married to their Pro 2 for most of the lockdown. The Pro Penguin is basically the same except a dressed-up version, literally. It’s sweet, petite, and in that classic tux complete with a bowtie. Each of these has a lot of power for their size and are relatively quiet too, which is surprising given said power. There are eleven intensity settings if needed but in all honesty, you’re satisfied so quick you rarely need to take it...all the way to eleven. They live up to the name for sure.

Free shipping on all orders.

