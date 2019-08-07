Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

CleverMade Gold Box | Amazon

No matter what you need to carry around or store this summer, CleverMade has your back. In toady’s Gold Box, you can save on everything from collapsable hampers and reusable grocery totes, to insulated cooler bags and storage bins. A couple beach umbrellas are also, inexplicably, up for grabs, but don’t question a good thing. Just load up on all these cleverly made items from CleverMade before these deals are done tomorrow.