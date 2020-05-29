Satisfy Your Summer Craving With a $20 Coca Cola Hot Dog and Bun Toaster

Coca Cola Hot Dog Toaster Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Coca Cola Hot Dog Toaster | $20 | Amazon



So, summer is basically here, but if you’re one of the people who depend on get-togethers to procure a perfectly toasted hot dog with a crunchy bun you might be missing out. Well, I have the solution to your problem—a retro Coca Cola toaster that cooks hot dog and toasts buns! It’s only $20 and it can toast any kind of franks or sausages you can think of to varying degrees. It comes with tongs to grab the hot dogs when they’re done, and a drip tray to catch the oil while they are toasting. Listen, grab this before it’s gone—you deserve it!

