Satisfy That Appetite for Action With a $20 Copy of BurgerTime Party!

BurgerTime Party! Graphic : Sheilah Villari

BurgerTime Party! | $20 | Amazon Gold Box



If like me you broke down during quarantine and nabbed a Switch or Switch Lite you might be thinking of new things to play. I still love Animal Crossing but affordable games with fun play and great designs might be what you’re craving next. Today Amazon has BurgerTime Party! for $20 which is 33% off its original price.

Advertisement

This is a refresh on an old classic and it’s obvious to see the retro gaming influence if you aren’t familiar with its origins. I’m definitely getting some Donkey Kong vibes. You can play by yourself or engage the multiplayer option which allows up to four players to work cooperatively or to play against each other. Help Peter Pepper navigate each adorably laid out fast-paced level and become the real burger king.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.