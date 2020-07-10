It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingNintendo

Satisfy That Appetite for Action With a $20 Copy of BurgerTime Party!

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
100
Save
BurgerTime Party! | $20 | Amazon Gold Box
BurgerTime Party! | $20 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

BurgerTime Party! | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

If like me you broke down during quarantine and nabbed a Switch or Switch Lite you might be thinking of new things to play. I still love Animal Crossing but affordable games with fun play and great designs might be what you’re craving next. Today Amazon has BurgerTime Party! for $20 which is 33% off its original price.  

Advertisement

This is a refresh on an old classic and it’s obvious to see the retro gaming influence if you aren’t familiar with its origins. I’m definitely getting some Donkey Kong vibes. You can play by yourself or engage the multiplayer option which allows up to four players to work cooperatively or to play against each other. Help Peter Pepper navigate each adorably laid out fast-paced level and become the real burger king.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Say Goodbye to Eye Fatigue With Some Blue Light Glasses

This Year's iPhone Might Not Come With a Charger, but These Power Bricks and Cables Are Better Anyway

13 Things You Can Buy to Beat the Summer Heat

Feathered Friends' Down Comforters Will Exceed Your Loftiest Ambitions