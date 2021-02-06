Sanitize on the Go With 71% off a UV-C Travel Bag

Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag | $29 | MorningSave



You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s MorningSave deal.

This Hy-Genie UV-C s anitizing t ravel b ag is just $29 for today only, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey.

Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.

Advertisement

What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At MorningSave, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 or pay $8 for one-time shipping.