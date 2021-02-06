It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTravel

Sanitize on the Go With 71% off a UV-C Travel Bag

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
80
Save
Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag | $29 | MorningSave
Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag | $29 | MorningSave
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag | $29 | MorningSave

You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s MorningSave deal.

This Hy-Genie UV-C sanitizing travel bag is just $29 for today only, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey.

Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.

Advertisement

What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At MorningSave, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 or pay $8 for one-time shipping.

G/O Media may get a commission
Friday's Best Deals: Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop, Ring Fit Adventure, Bella Pro Air Fryer, and More
Best Deals
Friday's Best Deals: Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop, Ring Fit Adventure, Bella Pro Air Fryer, and More
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter