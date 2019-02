Photo: Amazon

SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD is marked down to an absurdly low price today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, compact, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.

This $100 rugged drive is water, dust and shock-resistant and future-proof thanks to its USB-C connection. It also comes with an attachment to plug it into standard USB.