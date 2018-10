Graphic: Shep McAllister

With no moving parts, IP55 water and dust resistance, and 550MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth. At $200, the 1TB model is certainly an investment, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen.