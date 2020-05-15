It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
SanDisk's 2TB External Portable SSD Falls to $285

Quentyn Kennemer
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD | $285 | Amazon
Image: SanDisk
Add super fast storage on the cheap to, well, anything that has a USB interface with SanDisk’s 2TB external SSD. This portable unit is normally around $320, but it’s just $285 at Amazon today. It uses a USB-C connection over USB 3.1, and read speeds are as high as 550 megabytes per second. Whether you’re backing up all your files or need somewhere to hold your massive games without sacrificing load times, this is something any serious PC user should consider adding to their list of essential tech.

