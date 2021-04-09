Sand Without Stress Thanks to Tacklife’s Random Orbit Sander, Now 25% off

Tacklife 5” Random Orbit Sander XMB35YCO Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife 5” Random Orbit Sander | $30 | Amazon | Use code XMB35YCO



If you have home projects on the mind, an electric sander can save you a lot of the hassle of manual sanding when it comes to woodworking and paint removal tasks. Luckily, Tacklife’s 5” random orbit sander is currently 25% off at Amazon when you use code XMB35YCO at checkout, dropping the price to $30.



It has six variable speeds and a dust collection system, and comes with 12 sandpaper discs (split between 80 grit and 180 grit) for varying needs. Tacklife’s device is compact and convenient, and has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,700+ customers.