Samsung's Switch-Friendly 512GB MicroSD Card Is Down to Just $90

Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter | $90 | Amazon
Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.
To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?
And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....
