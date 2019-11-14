It's all consuming.
Samsung's Switch-Friendly 512GB microSD Card Is Cheaper Than Ever

Tercius
SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $110 | Amazon
Pick up Samsung’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.

Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.

