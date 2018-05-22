Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB model is cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.
Samsung's Speedy Portable SSD Has Never Been Cheaper
Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB model is cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.