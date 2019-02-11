Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $48, a within $3 of an all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Want some fun context? This same card was on sale for $100 about 11 months ago, which at the time was an all-time low by $30. My how times have changed.