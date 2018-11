Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s Level Ons are some of the best looking Bluetooth headphones on the market, and Samsung’s blowing them out for just $60 per pair on their website right now, less than half the price of buying them elsewhere. That’d be a great price for any name brand wireless headphones, but it’s incredible for a set with four-mic active noice cancelation.