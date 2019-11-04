Samsung's Insanely Fast 500GB Internal SSD Is Cheaper Than Ever

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD | $99 | Amazon

Samsung’s solid state drives are some of the best in the business, and this 500GB 970 EVO is currently $10 cheaper than its all-time lowest price.

If you’re still using an old hard drive with spinning platters, there are few things you can do to make it faster than swap it out for an SSD. Even better if it’s an NVMe drive that can be up to six times faster than your typical SATA drive. If you haven’t upgraded, or even if you’re still just using an old, non-NVMe drive, this can be a substantial and inexpensive upgrade to extend the life of your computer.