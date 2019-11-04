It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPC Parts

Samsung's Insanely Fast 500GB Internal SSD Is Cheaper Than Ever

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.3K
Save
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD | $99 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD | $99 | Amazon

Samsung’s solid state drives are some of the best in the business, and this 500GB 970 EVO is currently $10 cheaper than its all-time lowest price.

Advertisement

If you’re still using an old hard drive with spinning platters, there are few things you can do to make it faster than swap it out for an SSD. Even better if it’s an NVMe drive that can be up to six times faster than your typical SATA drive. If you haven’t upgraded, or even if you’re still just using an old, non-NVMe drive, this can be a substantial and inexpensive upgrade to extend the life of your computer.

Share This Story

More in SSD

Snag The Best Price We've Seen On This 500GB SanDisk SSD
This Samsung SSD Deal is Better Than Black Friday
Speed Up Your PC With Your Choice of Discounted SSD

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts