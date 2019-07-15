Samsung 32-Inch “The Space” 4K UHD Monitor | $380 | Amazon

Right now, you can save $120 on Samsung’s gorgeous 32-Inch “The Space” 4K UHD Monitor. This sleek monitor does away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular monitor, but be warned, this deal will only stick around for Prime Day. So, if you have the budget... this is an awesome time to buy.