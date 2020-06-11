It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is $300 off Today-Only

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) | $1,100 | Amazon Gold Box
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) | $1,100 | Amazon Gold Box

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is one of the most advanced smartphones ever, and it’s priced accordingly. It’s tough for anyone to justify spending Samsung’s asking price (normally $1,400), but today-only, Amazon is issuing a $300 discount for the 128GB model.

Buying the phone for 5G alone isn’t wise considering how much deployment still has to occur, but the rest of the spec sheet makes up a good chunk of the premium:

  • 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ 120Hz display (3200 x 1400)
  • Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM
  • Five total cameras w/ 100x Digital Zoom
  • USB-C Power Delivery, 15W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging
  • Samsung Pay, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • Android 10 w/ One UI 2

Remember, it’s a Gold Box, so the price goes back up by the end of the day.

