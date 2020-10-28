Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Are Currently $90 and Are the Wireless Earbuds You've Been Searching For

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds | $90 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
A good set of earbuds can really improve an active lifestyle whether working out, running errands, or even just taking a stroll. Today Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds are currently $40 off their original price. That’s a savings of 56%.

These are a stellar upgrade if you’re looking to replace an older pair. For their size, they produce some deep bass and a broad range of sound. The Bluetooth allows them to connect quickly and easily with whatever device you use. The adaptive dual microphones make these ideal for phones call or zoom meetings. Clear and crisp sound is important in both directions. The Galaxy buds fit snuggly and are comfortable for hours of wear. You’ll get 6 hours off of one charge for playtime and an additional 7 with the charging case. Even a quick charge of 15 minutes will get you 2 hours if you’re in a rush. These are sweatproof so no fear of getting a hard workout in while rocking out. Steady well-balanced tunes are all you need some days and Samsung will make sure you get just that.

This item will ship for free.

Sheilah Villari

