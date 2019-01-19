Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at today’s all-time low $24, Samsung’s fast-charging Qi stand isn’t the cheapest Qi charger we’ve seen, but it earns its keep with the ability to prop up your phone, a cooling fan, multiple coils for flexible device placement, and an included wall adapter. Obviously, it’ll work great with Samsung phones, but it’s a great Qi stand for any device that charges wirelessly, including iPhones.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, and it could sell out early.