Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see really good deals on Samsung’s higher end QLED TVs with some regularity throughout the year on sites like MassDrop; better even than Black Friday prices. But if you want the OLED-like blacks of Samsung’s best TVs on a budget, we’ve never seen better deals on the entry level Q6 line.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Black Friday prices start at $698 for 49", and in true Samsung fashion, you can go all the way up to 82" if you’d like.