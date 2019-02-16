Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs get a lot of attention, but even the entry level Q6 models look phenomenal, and you can get a 49" set today for $580 from Massdrop. That’s $220 less than the current going rate, and $120 less than we saw on Black Friday .



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.