It's all consuming.
Samsung's 8K TVs Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

Shep McAllister
Samsung QN55Q900RBFXZA Flat 55-Inch QLED 8K TV | $2298 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K TV | $2998 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung QN75Q900RBFXZA Flat 75-Inch QLED 8K TV | $4498 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Samsung QN82Q900RBFXZA Flat 82-Inch QLED 8K TV | $5998 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
Photo: Whitson Gordon
Samsung’s 8K QLED TVs were overkill at their original prices, and if we’re being honest, they’re still overkill now. But they’re a lot cheaper than they were at launch, and several sizes are down to new all-time low prices.

The 55" is on sale for $2,198 (an all-time low by $300, also at Walmart), the 65" is down to $2,998 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), the 75" is down to $4,498 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), and the room-spanning 82" is down to $5,998 (an all-time low by $1,000, also at Walmart).

Needless to say, there’s not a ton of 8K content out in the world just yet—though Samsung’s upscaling engine will make 4K and HD content look better on the 8K display than they’d look on a 4K TV—but that doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t consider an 8K TV just yet. Here’s what our Whitson Gordon had to say:

None of that’s to say the Q900 isn’t a great TV—it still blew me away in most respects. But I can’t say I’d recommend buying it yet unless you 1) have a ton of disposable income, 2) want to future-proof your home theater as much as possible, and 3) need a new TV now and don’t want to upgrade in another few years when 8K sets drop in price. If that sounds like you, go for it—you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Plus, I would add...the PS5 is going to support 8K, and could come out next year.

Beyond the resolution, these are fantastic TVs for reasons you can read about here, and you’d surely be happy with them for years to come.

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

