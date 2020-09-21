It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Samsung's 75" QLED Q60 is Down to Just $1,200, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Amazon Deals
Amazon DealsKinja DealsDealsSamsung Deals
555
Save
Samsung 75&quot; QLED Q60 4K Smart TV | $1,200 | Amazon Gold Box
Samsung 75" QLED Q60 4K Smart TV | $1,200 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Samsung
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 75" QLED Q60 4K Smart TV | $1,200 | Amazon Gold Box

If you can even find it in stock, Samsung’s 75" QLED Q60 is still runs close to its $1,500 MSPR in most places, but today only, Samsung is rocking the cheapest price at $1,200, a $300 cut. This massive 2019 set has Samsung’s smart TV platform with OneRemote, which gives you voice control for your TV and smart home with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s own Bixby.

Advertisement

More than that, this QLED set is among the most impressive in the 4K market. Samsung’s quantum dot LED panels support Samsung’s HDR10+ technology, which offers scene-by-scene picture optimization in select supported content. This TV also has Samsung’s REal Game Enhancer, which is a fancier term for the frame-synching technology AMD FreeSync. You’ll have a smoother gaming experience on supported PCs and consoles as a result.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Daelman’s Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 48-Pack
Daelman’s Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 48-Pack
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Put Your Ear to the Best Smart Speakers Worth Buying, According to Reviewers

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $45

Here’s Where You’ll Be Able to Pre-Order the PS5, Whenever It’s Back in Stock

Get A Kodak Portable Projector That Can Fit in Your Pocket For Under $150 Today