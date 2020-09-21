Samsung's 75" QLED Q60 is Down to Just $1,200, Today Only

Samsung 75" QLED Q60 4K Smart TV Image : Samsung

Samsung 75" QLED Q60 4K Smart TV | $1,200 | Amazon Gold Box

If you can even find it in stock, Samsung’s 75" QLED Q60 is still runs close to its $1,500 MSPR in most places, but today only, Samsung is rocking the cheapest price at $1,200, a $300 cut. This massive 2019 set has Samsung’s smart TV platform with OneRemote, which gives you voice control for your TV and smart home with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s own Bixby.

Advertisement

More than that, this QLED set is among the most impressive in the 4K market. Samsung’s quantum dot LED panels support Samsung’s HDR10+ technology, which offers scene-by-scene picture optimization in select supported content. This TV also has Samsung’s REal Game Enhancer, which is a fancier term for the frame-synching technology AMD FreeSync. You’ll have a smoother gaming experience on supported PCs and consoles as a result.