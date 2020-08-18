It's all consuming.
Samsung's 65-Inch Q60 QLED Smart TV Falls to $750

Quentyn Kennemer
Until we get microLED, QLED TVs are some of the best you can buy today. They have richer colors thanks to new panel technology that uses quantum dots, which glow to more precise colors than the underlying LCD technology could manage when heated up. I’ll spare you the boring details and just inform you that it’s beautiful. If you want to see why, now’s your chance with a 65-inch Samsung Q60 now fallen to $750 at both Best Buy and Amazon.

While not quite as impressive to the eye as OLED, QLED sets have a couple of major benefits for it:

  • OLED sets, especially earlier ones, are prone to image retention and burn-in issues.
  • OLED sets tend to be a lot more expensive.

And as someone who owns an LG OLED and a Samsung QLED, let me tell you: The difference is noticeable, but I certainly would be happy with a QLED on its own. Don’t hesitate to pick this 4K smart set up if you’re due for an upgrade.

