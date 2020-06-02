It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Samsung's 65" 2020 QLED TV is $200 off Today-Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSamsungSamsung Deals
1.1K
Save
Samsung 65&quot; Q70T 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) | $1,098 | Amazon Gold Box
Samsung 65" Q70T 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) | $1,098 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Samsung
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 65" Q70T 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) | $1,098 | Amazon Gold Box

Take over $200 off Samsung’s 65" 2020 QLED TV at Amazon today-only. Normally $1,300, your total falls to $1,098 after the discount. This 4K TV uses quantum dots to deliver lifelike picture quality in all your content, and it does so on a refreshed smart TV platform with Alexa helping you find content and manage all your smart home things.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Now is a Good Time to Have Body Cams and Dash Cams Everywhere You Go, and They're on Sale

Turn Your Living Room Into a Science Lab for Just $15

Save 45% on Two Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Doors and Keep Your Home Bug-Free

I Want to Lie Under This Full Body Ice Pack All Summer Long