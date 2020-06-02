Samsung's 65" 2020 QLED TV is $200 off Today-Only

Samsung 65" Q70T 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) | $1,098 | Amazon Gold Box

Take over $ 200 off Samsung’s 65" 2020 QLED TV at Amazon today-only. Normally $1,300, your total falls to $1,098 after the discount. This 4K TV uses quantum dots to deliver lifelike picture quality in all your content, and it does so on a refreshed smart TV platform with Alexa helping you find content and manage all your smart home things.

