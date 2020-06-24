It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $34

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card | $34 | Amazon
Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $34 today. This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

