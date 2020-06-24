Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $34

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card | $34 | Amazon

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $34 today. This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

