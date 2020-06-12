It's all consuming.
Samsung's 10,000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank is 20% off Today-Only

Samsung 10,000mAh 25W Wireless Power Bank | $64 | Amazon Gold Box Samsung 10,000mAh 25W Power Bank | $40 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Samsung
If you’ve picked up one of the many Samsung phones that have gone on sale recently, you may be interested in picking up Samsung’s official 10,000mAh power bank with wireless charging and USB-C. Normally $80, a one-day 20% discount brings your total down to $64 pre-tax.

Whether USB or wireless, you’ll get the fastest charging speed possible for your smartphones, Galaxy Buds, and other Qi-enabled devices. The Qi pad charges up to 7.5W, the current industry high point for consumer devices available today.

Meanwhile, the two USB-C ports deliver up to 25W, though there aren’t many phones outside the Galaxy Note 10 that can pull off that draw. There are two such ports for simultaneous top-offs and a USB-A port for good measure, and with pass through charging, you can juice your devices and the battery all at the same time.

If you don’t need wireless charging, Samsung shucks it from this version of the same power bank, down to $40.

