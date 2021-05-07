Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is $170 off at Amazon, Starting at $230

Image : Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) | $230 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) | $260 | Amazon

If you have an Android phone, Samsung’s current Galaxy Watch 3 is one of your best options for a capable, sophisticated smartwatch. It looks like a traditional wristwatch, but pairs with your phone and employs a unique interface that lets you rotate the bezel to glide through menus and apps, as well as use familiar taps and swipes on the screen. It can pair to an iPhone too, but doesn’t feel quite as effortlessly integrated and robust in functionality as an Apple Watch.



Right now, Amazon is slashing $170 off the price of the standard Bluetooth-compatible model, putting the 41mm version at $230 and the larger 45mm edition at $260. If you want an LTE-compatible version that can work on its own without a paired smartwatch in range, those are $150 off: the 41mm LTE version is $300 right now, and the 45mm LTE version is $330.

