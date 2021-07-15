Samsung’s $129 Chromebook 4 is a Shockingly Affordable Back-to-School Laptop

Samsung 11.6 ” Chromebook 4 | $129 | Walmart

Samsung 15.6 ” Chromebook 4+ | $229 | Walmart

Advertisement

Enjoy the summer while you can, but back-to-school time isn’t far off. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that can be use d to browse the web, type up documents, and view media, then a Google Chromebook can be a great option.



Samsung’s Chromebook 4 is down to a jaw-dropping $129 right now at Walmart, a $101 savings off the list price. It’s modestly powered and has a compact 11.6 ” screen, but this lil’ device ought to do the trick if you need a laptop on a budget. It’s Google Classroom-compatible and will continue to get Chrome OS upgrades through June 2026.



Want something larger? The 15.6” Samsung Chromebook 4+ packs a larger screen at $229, also at Walmart, a savings of $71 off the list price. It also has double the internal storage at 64GB and otherwise boasts similar specs.