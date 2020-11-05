It's all consuming.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Is $300 off Again, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Framesira (Shutterstock)
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is an expensive smartphone, and rightfully so. It’s packed with cutting edge technology in almost every category, but the star of the show is that Wacom-enabled S Pen. It lets you take notes and gives you tons of multitasking gestures to make it the ultimate device for professionals and creatives alike. Usually $1,100, Amazon has it reduced by $300 for an $800 final total.

That’s still kind of a lot, yeah? But you’ll understand why once you hold one. Whether it’s the vibrant 6.8" Infinity Edge display with a hidden fingerprint sensor, an above par camera system, Samsung Pay, or the sheer raw performance afforded by 12GB of RAM and a fast octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset, the Galaxy Note 10+ is still one of the most impressive smartphones you can buy.

Quentyn Kennemer

