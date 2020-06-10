Samsung Galaxy Buds are Excellent AirPods Alternatives, Especially at Today's $40 Price Drop

Samsung Galaxy Buds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung Galaxy Buds | $90 | Amazon Gold Box



The Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charger in the box to help restore its six-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today, with Amazon’s Gold Box deal taking them down to $90, a $40 difference from MSRP. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds are fine alternatives.

