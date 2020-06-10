It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Samsung Galaxy Buds are Excellent AirPods Alternatives, Especially at Today's $40 Price Drop

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSamsungSamsung Deals
1.2K
Save
Samsung Galaxy Buds | $90 | Amazon Gold Box
Samsung Galaxy Buds | $90 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung Galaxy Buds | $90 | Amazon Gold Box

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charger in the box to help restore its six-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today, with Amazon’s Gold Box deal taking them down to $90, a $40 difference from MSRP. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds are fine alternatives.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Hundreds of Games and Play Online With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Down to New All-Time Low $23

Persona 5 Royal, One of Today's Best RPGs, is Down to $40

What's the Best Cordless Vacuum?

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals