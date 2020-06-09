It's all consuming.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Falls Under $300

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Samsung Galaxy A51 | $289 | Amazon Gold Box

Even with a $250 discount yesterday, that Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is super expensive. Thankfully, you can still get a quality Galaxy smartphone without spending much, as today’s Gold Box deal offers a Samsung Galaxy A51 for $289, or $110 off.

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display features a hole punch if you’re into that kinky stuff, plus quad rear cameras, in-screen fingerprint, all-day battery life, an octa-core Exynos chipset, and Android 10 out of the box. Again, all for just a fraction of the Galaxy S20+.

