Samsonite's Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag Is Only $30 Right Now

Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag | $30 | Best Buy
You may not be traveling right now but it’s never a bad thing to be prepared especially when a sale is too good to pass up. Samsonite have been absolute kings in travel gear for decades so grabbing one of their pieces for just $30 is crazy. Today at Best Buy their Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag is that deal.
I’ve used my wheeled duffle bag for moving, on laundry day, and even as storage so they are multi-functional. These bags are pretty mobile too, whether traversing an airport or going up and down apartment stairs. There are multiple handles to allow you to firmly grip and lift wherever it needs to go. This bag is made of water-resistant polyester so no worries if you get caught in the rain. Lots of pockets to store extra goodies and the material is tear-resistant so it’ll withstand the miles and adventures. It’s twenty-four inches long and both the black/grey and black/green colors are on sale.
This item will ship for free.