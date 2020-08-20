Samsonite's Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag Is Only $30 Right Now

Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag | $30 | Best Buy



You may not be traveling right now but it’s never a bad thing to be prepared especially when a sale is too good to pass up. Samsonite have been absolute kings in travel gear for decades so grabbing one of their pieces for just $30 is crazy. Today at Best Buy their Andante 2 Wheeled Duffel Bag is that deal.

Advertisement

I’ve used my wheeled duffle bag for moving, on laundry day, and even as storage so they are multi-functional. These bags are pretty mobile too, whether traversing an airport or going up and down apartment stairs . There are multiple handles to allow you to firmly grip and lift wherever it needs to go. This bag is made of water-resistant polyester so no worries if you get caught in the rain. Lots of pockets to store extra goodies and the material is tear-resistant s o it’ll withstand the miles and adventures. It’s twenty-four inches long and both the black/grey and black/green colors are on sale.

This item will ship for free.