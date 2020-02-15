It's all consuming.
Sale Items Are Marked Down by an Extra 50% at Anthropologie Right Now

Gabe Carey
Extra 50% off Sale Items | Anthropologie

Anthropologie is my favorite place to shop for my girlfriend. Sometimes, if I’m lucky, I’ll stumble into a trinket we could use for our kitchen, or even get some inspiration for our home decor.

However, I will say, the selection at Anthropologie is also ludicrously expensive when it’s not on sale. So when they offer you 50% off already on sale items, you’ve gotta take ‘em up on it. The sale includes everything from cardigans and dresses to linen duvet covers and jewelry.

Hell, you can get yourself a whole dining room table if you’re so inclined.

