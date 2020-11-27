Sail the Seas in LEGO Form With the Ship in a Bottle LEGO at 20% Off

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle $56 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle | $56 | Amazon

LEGO has gone from being able to build simple houses and cars, into mimicking real-world objects that can have its pride of place anywhere in someone’s home.

The Ship in a Bottle LEGO stands at 962 pieces, which would be a perfect challenge for a family to build at Christmas.

It’s a product from LEGO that stands out from their other products this year. It’s something that can be displayed in a glass case and at 20% off for Black Friday, it’s a fa ntast ic deal as a gift for someone at the holidays.