It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Safely Place Your Veggies In Some $8 Reusable Produce Bags

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
421
Save
Reusable Veggie Bags | $8 | Amazon
Reusable Veggie Bags | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Reusable Veggie Bags | $8 | Amazon

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Private Internet Access, Apple Airpods, Sony Headphones, Amazon Fire TV Recast, Cuisinart Griddle, and More

Got the Munchies? Here's Some Garbage to Eat

No Yeast? No Problem: Bake Some Beer Bread

Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals