Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sadly, we live in a world where you need a shredder (or at least a stamp, but probably a shredder). You probably get pieces of mail every other day that contain enough personally identifying information to give identity thieves a head start on ruining your life, so shredding is the tax we all pay to protect ourselves.



This 8-sheet cross-cut shredder from AmazonBasics is more than robust enough for home use, and even has a dedicated credit card slot (just don’t try putting one of those metal cards through). I have this exact model, and it works really well, especially for the price. Get it today for $28, down from the usual $35.