Ryzen 9 3900X Falls to $390, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Code Included

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $390 | Amazon

The Ryzen 7 3700X is one of the best pound-for-pound processors you can buy today and will handle any gaming needs just fine, but content creators and anyone else executing CPU-intensive tasks will want to consider the Ryzen 9 3900X, which falls to $390 at Amazon, a decent discount already that gets even better when you realize it comes with a free voucher for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Featuring 12 cores and 24 threads, thi s 105W TDP chip can reach up to 4.6GHz boost, and thanks to its 7nm die process, there’s more than enough room for overclocking (which you can do out of the box). It ships with the Wraith Prism RGB cooler, which you may want to upgrade if you’re applying an OC, but if you’re going stock , take it from someone who’s using that setup: Y ou may never need to. Add at least 16GB of 3200MHz or higher DDR4 RAM for the best results.