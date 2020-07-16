It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Ryzen 9 3900X Falls to $390, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Code Included

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVideo GamesGamingVideo Game DealsaMDAMD Deals
105
Save
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $390 | Amazon
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $390 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $390 | Amazon

The Ryzen 7 3700X is one of the best pound-for-pound processors you can buy today and will handle any gaming needs just fine, but content creators and anyone else executing CPU-intensive tasks will want to consider the Ryzen 9 3900X, which falls to $390 at Amazon, a decent discount already that gets even better when you realize it comes with a free voucher for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Advertisement

Featuring 12 cores and 24 threads, this 105W TDP chip can reach up to 4.6GHz boost, and thanks to its 7nm die process, there’s more than enough room for overclocking (which you can do out of the box). It ships with the Wraith Prism RGB cooler, which you may want to upgrade if you’re applying an OC, but if you’re going stock, take it from someone who’s using that setup: You may never need to. Add at least 16GB of 3200MHz or higher DDR4 RAM for the best results.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
King Miles Abstract Quilt Set
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Norton 360 for Gamers Protects Three Devices for $35, Today Only

Far Cry 6 Pre-Sales Are $10 off at Amazon

Here Are The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Home Goods Sale

Save $70 on Comfy Men's Print Shorts at JACHS NY