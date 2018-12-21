Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Run, Run Rudolph to Zappos, Where Select Nike Styles Are 25% Off
Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.